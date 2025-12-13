FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan exuded his signature charisma as he briefly interacted with Lionel Messi, shook hands, and clicked pictures. The meeting was made even more special as SRK's son, AbRam, also shared the joyous moment with the celebrated sportsman.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 06:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In a rare and star-studded moment, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met football legend Lionel Messi on Saturday in Kolkata, marking one of the most-awaited encounters during the GOAT India Tour 2025. The Argentine superstar, who was in the city as part of his pan-India tour, was present at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) where he interacted with fans, signed autographs, and posed for photographs with Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour players, as well as several dignitaries and delegates.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charm and elegance, was seen dressed in a pristine all-white ensemble, exuding his signature charisma as he briefly interacted with Messi, shook hands, and clicked pictures. The meeting was made even more special as SRK's son, AbRam, also shared the joyous moment with the celebrated sportsman. The father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures with Messi, which quickly went viral on social media. Reacting to the viral pics and videos, fans said, "KING meets GOAT."

Lionel Messi had previously came to India in 2011. The legendary footballer had then played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years had generated immense excitement among football fans, who had been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

However, Messi's visit at the Salt Lake Stadium quickly descended into chaos when frustrated fans who had paid high ticket prices were unable to get a clear view of the football legend. His appearance on the pitch, surrounded by VVIPs, politicians and heavy security, lasted only about 15–20 minutes and left large sections of the crowd unable to see him properly. 

As word spread, anger erupted: fans began throwing bottles, ripping up chairs and damaging hoardings, while some attempted to breach barriers. Police used mild force to control the situation, and the event organiser was detained amid mounting criticism of severe mismanagement and overcrowding. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly apologised to both Messi and supporters and announced an inquiry into the incident, which has sparked a political blame game and calls for refunds.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
