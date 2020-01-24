Viral Video: Security find it hard to control Ranveer Singh fans in Ahmedabad

Ranveer Singh was in Ahmedabad last night when his fans went out of control, making it tough for his security to control them. The video is now going viral

Ranveer Singh has most-definitely gained numerous fans over the past few years with the kind of roles he has picked for himself. The fans have been showering their love on him everywhere Ranveer goes and the recent example of that was Ahmedabad.

It was in Ahmedabad that Ranveer was mobbed. All Ranveer fans tried to move past his security, making it difficult for them to control the crowd. There luckily was no accident or trouble of any kind for either Ranveer or any of his fans.

However, once he reached his car, the 'Gully Boy' actor being himself ensured to shower his fans with hand waves and air kisses from his car, before Ranveer headed to the airport. The incident took place at 12 am, which is when most of Gujarat is asleep.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh mobbed by the fans outside his hotel in Ahmedabad, tonight



His happiness pic.twitter.com/tfewF5YMkE — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) January 23, 2020

Ranveer currently has two much-awaited movies at his hand. He will continue his 'Simmba' character for Rohit Shetty's next movie in the cop Universe, 'Sooryavanshi.' This cop-drama features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, and will also reunite Ajay Devgn with the team in the climax sequence. Apart from that, Ranveer has stepped into the shoes of 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83. The movie is being produced by his wife Deepika Padukone who also features in a cameo in the film.