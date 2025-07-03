Viral video: Sanjay Kapoor breaks down at daughter Shanaya’s debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch, watch

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. During the trailer launch event, Sanjay got emotional seeing his little girl ready to the world, and his reaction was priceless.

Every father wants to see their child become more successful than themselves. It's an emotional moment for any parent to see their little one taking the first big step, stepping into the world, which is competitive and ruthless in many instances. Similarly, when an actor sees his child making a film debut, it's a tear-jerking feeling for them. The film industry, especially in today's times, has become practical than ever. You may hail from a film background, you may get your debut film easily, but the real litmus test starts when the audience gets to meet the actor, through the first glimpse of the film. In July, another star kid will be making her Bollywood debut, and she has already won praises in the glimpses of her debut work.

Meet Shanaya Kapoor: The star kid ready to take Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya will be making her big screen debut with a romantic drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, opposite Vikrant Massey, and recently, the team unveiled the trailer with a big event in Mumbai. Shanaya's screen presence, dialogue delivery, and overall persona impressed the netizens and even the media personalities who attended the event. Even Vikrant admitted that he has learned most acting while working with Shanaya, which is a huge compliment for any newcomer.

When Sanjay Kapoor broke down seeing his daughter.

The trailer launch was attended by Sanjay and Maheep, and they were invited on the stage to share their thoughts about Shanaya's debut film. Sanjay Kapoor revealed that in his career of three decades, he had never felt this nervous, like he was feeling while standing at the event of Shanaya's debut film. Sanjay said that he won't say much, or else he would cry, and he left. While walking down, Sanjay broke down in tears, and that left the onlookers and netizens emotional.

For the unversed, Sanjay Kapoor's elder brothers are superstar Anil Kapoor and maverick producer Boney Kapoor. Unlike Anil, Sanjay couldn't become as successful as his brothers. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be releasing in cinemas on July 11.