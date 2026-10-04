Viral video: Sanjay Dutt ADMITS he 'can't feel peace anymore' in India, netizens brutally grill him: 'Haan jab hum AK-47 aur drugs le ke...'

Sanjay Dutt confessed that he doesn't feel peaceful in India. As a result, the actor is getting brutally trolled for his remark.

Actor Sanjay Dutt made a heartfelt confession about the current scenario in India, and it has led to relentless trolling of the Munna Bhai star. Recently, Sanju Baba appeared on Shekhar Suman's chat show, Shekhar Tonite. The actor-host is popularly known for calling out the lapses of the ruling government and often takes sly digs at PM Narendra Modi and his allies. As expected, when Shekhar invited Sanjay, a big revelation was bound to happen. During their quirky, candid conversation, Shekhar asked Sanju, "Iss desh ke liye kya kehna chaoge (What do you want to say about India)?" What the Vaastav actor replied became the headline, with him being the centre of attention, but for the wrong reasons.

Sanjay Dutt admits he 'can't feel peace anymore' in India

Sanjay heard Shekhar's question and instantly replied, "Yahan ki jo janta hai, woh itni pyaari hai. There should be...ek peace hona chaiye (The atmosphere here is so lovely. There should be). I can't feel that these days in our country anymore." He further explained, "I think we Indians are large-hearted people. We're hospitable. We give so much. And we should be like that." Sanju concluded with the hope that peace will prevail in India soon. He said, "Aur main bas Shivji se wohi prathna karta hu ki woh samay jaldi aaye (And I simply pray to Lord Shiva that the time comes soon)."

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SHOCKING - Sanjay Dutt says "I don't feel peace in India anymore. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon" https://t.co/R364R1iStS October 3, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's statement leaves netizens furious

As expected, this statement by Baba offended people, and they took their frustration to Twitter. Sanju is getting brutally trolled for sharing his honest opinion. A netizen wrote, "A man who knew about the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. A man who possessed an AK-47 from the same lot talks about Peace. So many people died, and Mumbai was left shaken. Hypocrisy left the chat." Another netizen wrote, "Yes, we need to have an AK-47 at home, and drugs are also need to available easily like old days. Taking Shivji's name, what a Shameless man." One of the netizens wrote, "He was having an AK for his peace. His peacefulness is dangerous for nationalist people." An internet user wrote, "Haan jab hum AK-47 aur drugs le ke chalte the, tab peace tha." On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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