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Viral video: Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back at comedian: 'Tu toh life mein toxic hai'

Samay Raina took a dig at Huma Qureshi's Toxic, but the actress gave it back in style, leaving the comedian visibly embarrassed.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Viral video: Samay Raina INSULTS Huma Qureshi over Toxic failure; actress hits back at comedian: 'Tu toh life mein toxic hai'
Huma Qureshi, still from Toxic, Samay Raina (Image source: Twitter)
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Comedian Samay Raina is popular for roasting his own guests on India's Got Latent. In the latest episode, he invited Krushna Abhishek and Huma Qureshi. Samay didn't hold back and took a dig at Huma's latest film, the mega-budget flop, Toxic. In the Yash-starrer, Huma played Elizabeth. Before the movie's release, Huma was proudly promoting the film. However, she distanced herself after the film failed to meet the gigantic expectations, which was pretty obvious. On Samay's show, he took the opportunity to insult her. But little did he know that Huma knew how to give it back. 

What did Samay Raina say about Toxic?

In the presence of Huma, Samay mocked her recent big-budget underperformer and said, "Pata hai dusre log yaha aate hai, unki movie flop hoti hai. Aap pheli ho jo movie flop karke aayi ho (You know people usually come here, and their film flops. You're the first one who came after the film failed)." Huma laughed at Samay's joke, but countered him, saying, "Yaar, hum toh khali film karte hain, Toxic. Tu toh (real) life mein toxic hai." Samay also took the joke sportingly, but roasted the actress, saying, "Par mujhe dekhte toh hain."

Here's the video

Huma Qureshi got upset with Samay Raina

As per the tweet and chatter on Reddit, Huma got upset with Samay after he cracked a joke about a Muslim contestant. During the episode, Samay Raina asked Salma Diwani if anyone had accompanied her. She replied that she had come with her cousin. Huma Qureshi further asked, "Which cousin?" Raina interrupted and dropped the punch, "Husband!" According to reports, Huma got so offended by the joke that she decided to walk out. But Krushna Abhishek intervened and asked her to complete the shoot. However, after Diwni's act, Huma and Raina didn't interact much, and he even edited the joke. 

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was supposed to be the next box office dhamaka from Yash, who was returning to the big screen four years after KGF 2. The movie was released on August 26 and took a bumper opening of over Rs 100 crore net in India. However, due to the negative reviews and unfavorable word of mouth, the movie crashed on its second day itself. The movie wrapped up the lifetime collection under Rs 350 crore, making it the biggest flops of recent times. However, Yash bounced back with his performance of Ravana in Ramayana Part One.

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