Viral video: Samay Raina 'brutally insult' Varun Dhawan, actor calls him 'as*hole' for this reason, netizens react: 'Roasting ka tarika thoda casual tha'

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He caught Samay Raina, decided to collab, but the end result was something unexpected, leaving netizens in splits.

When you meet Samay Raina, expect the unexpected. This is something even Varun Dhawan realised. The actor is currently gearing up for his next major release, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romedy will be released soon, and he's leaving no stone unturned in promotions. From the movie's music album, the peppy number Wow has attracted the masses. The song is also trending on social media, with celebs sharing their " wow " moment and spreading the word about the movie. Varun caught Samay Raina in his gym, and he considered it to be the perfect moment to make the stand-up comedian a part of his promotions.

What made Varun Dhawan to call Samay Raina 'as*hole'

In a video shared by Varun on his social media account, the actor was seen singing the opening lines of his upcoming movie Huai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's latest track 'Wow', further expecting Samay to join in with the main hook line. However, Samay, in his own hilariously dramatic and sarcastic way, had his own take on the song's promotions. Samay jokingly responded, "Bhai aise nahi chalega." Varun asked him, "Kyu?" and he replied, "Acha gaana hoga toh apne aap chalega." Varun reacted in surprise and added, "Oh, I thought it would only work this way." The actor shared the reel on his social media and wrote in the caption, "What an asshole, wow."

The back and forth of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie marks his third collaboration with son Varun after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The film was slated for a late May release, but then it got pushed to an early June release. Yash's Toxic got postponed from March to the first week of June. Varun's movie got pushed further to mid-June, until Toxic got postponed again to an undecided date. After Yash's gangster drama opted out of the June first week release, Hai Jawaani... retains its original release date of June 5.