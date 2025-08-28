Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Salman Khan and his family are an example of those who consider humanity as the biggest religion. Their faith and respect for other religions are worth appreciating. However, netizens are divided over Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 07:06 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Salman Khan worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Salim, Salma, Arbaaz, Riteish, Genelia; leaves netizens divided
Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family are among the rare people who respect diversity and treat every religion equally. For Khans, humanity prevails over everything. However, people still don't understand, and they need to learn tolerance from this family. Despite his busy schedule and security scare, Salman welcomed Bappa to his home and performed aarti with his family and friends. 

On Wednesday, the Dabangg actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the Ganpati festivities. In the video, Salman is seen performing the aarti with his family, including father Salim Khan, their mother Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, and their kids. For the big day, most of the people donned traditional Indian wear, while Salman, Arbaaz and their father Salim Khan opted for western outfits.

Netizens are divided over Salman Khan performing aarti 

As soon as Salman shared the video, it went viral in no time, but left the netizens divided. While a majority of netizens lauded Salman for promoting diversity, another section of internet users (probably strict Muslims) is unhappy with him. A netizen wrote, "The man who respects every religion." Another netizen wrote, "Astagfirullah mujhe nahi pata Salman Khan Aisa bhi hoga inhen support mat karo." One of the netizens wrote, "Main Hindu ya Musalman mein Koi fark nahin samajhta Magar Salman bhai yah galat kar rahe hain inhen support mat karo." An internet user wrote,  "This is why I love him so much, he and his family are true inspiration. I love you, Salman."  Another internet user trolled him and wrote, "Stop normalising things outside Islamic teachings, it's tantamount to legitimising them." On the work front, Salman is busy with Bigg Boss 19, and he will also get busy with the shoot of Battle of Ghalwan.

