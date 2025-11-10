Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns

After Hema Malini and Sunny Deol reached Breach Candy Hospital to check upon Dharmendra's health, Salman Khan was also seen visiting the hospital to meet the veteran star.

As Dharmendra is currently being admitted at the South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, there had been concerns regarding his health. Some reports emerged on Monday that the veteran superstar has been put on ventilator support. However, Dharmendra and his actor-son Sunny Deol's teams issued statements confirming that the 89-year-old actor is absolutely fine.

After Hema Malini and Sunny Deol reached Breach Candy Hospital to check upon Dharmendra's health, Salman Khan was also seen visiting the hospital to meet the veteran star. Video of his car entering the premises has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. The clip went viral on social media instantly, with many netizens showering their praise on the Sultan actor.

One Instagram user wrote, "Salman sukh me saath ho ya na ho lekin dukh me wo hamesha khada rahega", while another added, "He went to meet his dad as Dharmendra always says Salman Khan is my third son." A third comment read, "Salman loves Dharamj Ji a lot, praying for his recovery." "Salman sir ke favourite hai Dharam ji aur humare bhi, Bhagwan unko theek kar de", wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ikkis, slated to release on Christmas 2025, also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in the leading roles.

