FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'

Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH

Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?

Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What did Delhi Police chief say on nature of explosion?

Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns

Delhi Blast: New visuals of aftermath showcase extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station

What happened in September 2008, when Indian Mujahideen carried out serial bombings in Delhi? Details here

Delhi Red Fort blast kills 8: A timeline of previous major explosions that rocked capital city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download LINK soon

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download

Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility

Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility

Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns

After Hema Malini and Sunny Deol reached Breach Candy Hospital to check upon Dharmendra's health, Salman Khan was also seen visiting the hospital to meet the veteran star.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns
Salman Khan visits Dharmendra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Dharmendra is currently being admitted at the South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, there had been concerns regarding his health. Some reports emerged on Monday that the veteran superstar has been put on ventilator support. However, Dharmendra and his actor-son Sunny Deol's teams issued statements confirming that the 89-year-old actor is absolutely fine.

After Hema Malini and Sunny Deol reached Breach Candy Hospital to check upon Dharmendra's health, Salman Khan was also seen visiting the hospital to meet the veteran star. Video of his car entering the premises has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. The clip went viral on social media instantly, with many netizens showering their praise on the Sultan actor.

One Instagram user wrote, "Salman sukh me saath ho ya na ho lekin dukh me wo hamesha khada rahega", while another added, "He went to meet his dad as Dharmendra always says Salman Khan is my third son." A third comment read, "Salman loves Dharamj Ji a lot, praying for his recovery." "Salman sir ke favourite hai Dharam ji aur humare bhi, Bhagwan unko theek kar de", wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Ikkis, slated to release on Christmas 2025, also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia in the leading roles.

READ | Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home is now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility
Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected...'
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a
Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?
2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: How dangerous is it?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE