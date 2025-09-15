Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Salman Khan trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main', calls him, Aamir Khan 'little stars' for this reason

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have dropped the official trailer of their upcoming chat show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', and the biggest highlight of the glimpse was Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the guests.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan is known for his unfiltered, candid confessions on chat shows like Koffee with Karan and Farah Khan's Tere Mere Beech Mein. Now the Dabangg actor will soon be making an appearance on the new chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, and he will be accompanied by Aamir Khan. As the title suggests, this chat show will be hosted by Kajol Devgn and Akshay Kumar. On Monday, the trailer of the chat show was unveiled before the world, and it gave a glimpse of the guests and their juicy conversations that took place in the show. 

Salman Khan takes a jibe at his acting chops 

The biggest highlight from the promo is the glimpses of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's episode. The Ready actor didn't shy away from taking a dig at himself. In one scene, Salman needs to share his experience of the show. His awkward smile intrigues Twinkle to ask, "Yeh kaise expressions hai?" Salman jokes about his limited acting chops and says, "Yaar 3 hi expressions pe chal raha hu main," leaving Twinkle, Kajol, and Aamir in chukkle. 

In another glimpse, the hosts ask the guests to guess the name of the show. Salman, in his quirky manner, calls him and Aamir inferior to the women, and adds, "Twinkle-Twinkle, little stars (while pointing at himself and Aamir).  The other guests appearing in the show are Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Govinda, and Chunky Panday. 

Watch the promo

Kajol, making her debut as a chat show host, said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.” Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will stream September 25 onwards, every Thursday, only on Prime Video. 

