Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Salman Khan was relegated to a bystander as football star Cristiano Ronaldo ignored him and met other celebs after the Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fight in Riyadh.

Salman Khan recently travelled to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he was spotted ringside at the high-profile heavyweight boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. A viral leaked video showed Salman sitting next to football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina at the fight. Now, a new video shows the Bollywood star being relegated to the background as the footballer greets other celebs after the fight.

Tyson Fury and MMA fighter-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou battled it out in the high profile boxing match in Riyadh on Sunday, which was attended by several celebs from around the world, including Salman, Ronaldo, his older Brazillian namesake, and former UFC champion Conor McGregor among others. On Monday, a video from the arena from right after the end of the fight showed Ronaldo and Salman exiting alongside other celebs.

The video showed the Portuguese football star, surrounded by Saudi sheikhs, greeting other celebs and giving them hugs. All this while, Salman remained a few feet behind him, unaffected by the chaos around him. The person who shot the video, clearly oblivious to the Bollywood star’s popularity, focussed as Ronaldo met his namesake, the Brazillian great from the 90s and 2000s. The footballer was accompanied by a host of bodyguards as well as his girlfriend Georgina.

The video, originally from TikTok, was shared on social media by fans on Monday. Many found it amusing how a big film star like Salman was reduced to second fiddle by the sheer weight of Ronaldo’s popularity. On Reddit, where it was shared on the Bolly Blinds n Gossip subreddit, one fan quipped, “Damn wonder if bhoi feels humbled not being the centre of attention for once.” Another added, “Cameraman knew only Ronaldo, so he was focusing only on Ronaldo.” One comment read, “He isn’t insecure, unlike some Bollywood guys who would go there and behave as if Ronaldo was their hero.”

Salman is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3, which marks his return to his iconic character of superspy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and will release on Diwali – November 12.