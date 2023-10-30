Headlines

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Navi Mumbai airport update: Adani has invested over Rs 8000 crore so far, first of four terminals to open in…

Isha Ambani led Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm launches new affordable fashion brand, aims to take on Tata-backed Zudio, Urbanic

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 46 Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Crime against humanity' Kerala gov. Arif Mohammed Khan reacts on the blasts that shook the state

Shocking! 9 dead and several injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

6 health benefits of eating cucumber

B12 deficiency: 7 signs of low Vitamin B12

Lesser known facts about India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

'Crime against humanity' Kerala gov. Arif Mohammed Khan reacts on the blasts that shook the state

Shocking! 9 dead and several injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viral video: Salman Khan reduced to 'bystander' as Cristiano Ronaldo hugs other celebs, fans quip, 'bhai feels humbled'

Salman Khan was relegated to a bystander as football star Cristiano Ronaldo ignored him and met other celebs after the Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fight in Riyadh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan recently travelled to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he was spotted ringside at the high-profile heavyweight boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. A viral leaked video showed Salman sitting next to football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina at the fight. Now, a new video shows the Bollywood star being relegated to the background as the footballer greets other celebs after the fight.

Tyson Fury and MMA fighter-turned-boxer Francis Ngannou battled it out in the high profile boxing match in Riyadh on Sunday, which was attended by several celebs from around the world, including Salman, Ronaldo, his older Brazillian namesake, and former UFC champion Conor McGregor among others. On Monday, a video from the arena from right after the end of the fight showed Ronaldo and Salman exiting alongside other celebs.

The video showed the Portuguese football star, surrounded by Saudi sheikhs, greeting other celebs and giving them hugs. All this while, Salman remained a few feet behind him, unaffected by the chaos around him. The person who shot the video, clearly oblivious to the Bollywood star’s popularity, focussed as Ronaldo met his namesake, the Brazillian great from the 90s and 2000s. The footballer was accompanied by a host of bodyguards as well as his girlfriend Georgina.

Salman Khan in the background
byu/abz_pink inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video, originally from TikTok, was shared on social media by fans on Monday. Many found it amusing how a big film star like Salman was reduced to second fiddle by the sheer weight of Ronaldo’s popularity. On Reddit, where it was shared on the Bolly Blinds n Gossip subreddit, one fan quipped, “Damn wonder if bhoi feels humbled not being the centre of attention for once.” Another added, “Cameraman knew only Ronaldo, so he was focusing only on Ronaldo.” One comment read, “He isn’t insecure, unlike some Bollywood guys who would go there and behave as if Ronaldo was their hero.”

Salman is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3, which marks his return to his iconic character of superspy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and will release on Diwali – November 12.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, ex-member of Jehovah's Witnesses claims responsibility of IED attack

Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to Deepika Padukone's 'condom' statement on Koffee With Karan goes viral: Watch

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s firm to buy assets of iconic UK fashion brand, tough fight for Uniqlo; deal price is…

Israel-Hamas War: Killed Hamas head of aerial array Asem Abu Rakaba who helped plan October 7 attack, says IDF

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE