BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'

At Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will do his 'Vaar' on Amaal Mallik for the whole Farrhana Bhat fiasco, and even school Malti Chahar for her lousy comments on Nehal Chudasama.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 09:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'
Daboo Mallik, Amaal Mallik, Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Ahead of Diwali, Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar, in which he literally blasts nuicesence creators of the week. The weekend segment is full of emotional breakdowns and heated confrontations. Salman mentions the biggest highlight of the week- Amaal Mallik snatching food from Farrhana Bhat. Salman slams Amaal for taking away the plate from her when she was having the food. Salman asks, "Rozi-roti dene wala upar wala hota hai. Who has given you the right to go and snatch the plate from her?" Amaal admits that he got 'triggered' after Farrhana sacrificed Neeleam Giri's family letter for captaincy. 

Salman further questions how easily the contestants are mocking each other's parents. "Aap log aaye hai Bigg Boss mein, ya aapke maa-baap aaye hai?" Salman asks, and further continues, "Woh jo sari baatein maa-baap ke baare mein ho rahi hai. Unhi ko aa ke sort out karne do." Then Amaal's father, music composer Daboo Mallik, enters the stage, leaving Amaal in tears. A visibly disappointed Daboo scolds Amaal for going too low due to his uncontrollable anger. Sr Mallik says, "Ladh, jhagad, jo tere mann mein aaye woh kar, lekin apni zabaan, usko under-the-belt mat jaane de. Mere maathe pe mat likh de tu iss tarah se behave kare." Amaal realises his mistake and starts crying profoundly. Even Daboo breaks down seeing his vulnerable son. 

Watch the promo

Salman even criticises Malti Chahar for her comments on Nehal Chudasama. Salman demands an explanation from Malti and says, "Malti, 'Next time kapde phen ke baat karna mere se'. Isse aapka kya matlab tha?" Malti goof-up to defend herself and shares a flimsy reason, "Yaha pe bahut strong AC hai, toh main dekhti hoon ki inhe thand kyu nahi lagti." Basser Ali calls out Malti's explanation 'ridiculous', but Salman adds, "Bolne do, main bhi dekhna chahta hoon ki kya bolegi yeh," leaving Malti terrified.  Even Shehbaz Badesha gets reprimanded by Salman, with the host saying that his jokes are no longer funny, and the audience is finding him irritating. 

