Viral video: Salman Khan shows his 'good samaritan' side by distributing meal packets to frontline workers

Headlines

Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shubha muhurat, history and significance of Vinayak Chaturthi

Vande Bharat update: Indian Railways to launch non-AC push-pull trains by October

Meet richest Ludhiana native, ex-MP's son with Rs 1.2 lakh crore net worth who pledged 1.1 billion dollars to charity

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan’s die-hard fan watches 'Jawan' on ventilator, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Two terrorists killed in encounter near LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shubha muhurat, history and significance of Vinayak Chaturthi

Vande Bharat update: Indian Railways to launch non-AC push-pull trains by October

IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande blessed with baby boy

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta calls Jawan 'true blue entertainer', says 'SRK will always remain my childhood crush'

SIIMA 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli are awarded Best Actor, Best Director for RRR

Nana Patekar reveals he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this song in Bajirao Mastani: 'I directly called him up...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viral video: Salman Khan shows his 'good samaritan' side by distributing meal packets to frontline workers

A few photos and videos of Salman Khan from Mumbai have gone viral on the Internet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2021, 08:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Sunday, Salman Khan stepped out of his home for a heart-touching gesture. The superstar was seen distributing food packets and refreshments to essential workers in Mumbai. Member of Yuva Sena, Rahul N Kanal took to his Twitter page and shared a few photos and videos in which a masked Salman is seen distributing over 5000 meal packets to frontline workers. Khan was seen wearing a red checkered shirt and blue jeans with a black mask.

While sharing the video, Rahul wrote on his Twitter page, "Big thank you @AUThackeray Ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all... Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra."

Check out the video below:

Kanal also shared a few photos of Salman while he was busy distributing food. He wrote, "Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - Juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit and our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors."

While speaking to Indian Express Online, Rahul stated, "Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mark Antony Twitter review: Vishal, SJ Suryah-starrer science fiction action comedy is 'blockbuster', say moviegoers

    Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq 2.0 sparks up again as the pacer makes a comeback in Afghanistan World Cup squad

    Meet orthodontist-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC twice, cleared exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

    Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, couldn't speak English, quit job at Ratan Tata's company, cracked UPSC, got AIR...

    2023 Tata Nexon EV launched in India at Rs 14.74 lakh, capable of charging other EVs

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE