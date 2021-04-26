Viral video: Salman Khan shows his 'good samaritan' side by distributing meal packets to frontline workers

A few photos and videos of Salman Khan from Mumbai have gone viral on the Internet.

On Sunday, Salman Khan stepped out of his home for a heart-touching gesture. The superstar was seen distributing food packets and refreshments to essential workers in Mumbai. Member of Yuva Sena, Rahul N Kanal took to his Twitter page and shared a few photos and videos in which a masked Salman is seen distributing over 5000 meal packets to frontline workers. Khan was seen wearing a red checkered shirt and blue jeans with a black mask.

While sharing the video, Rahul wrote on his Twitter page, "Big thank you @AUThackeray Ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all... Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra."

Check out the video below:

Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MNkk6JcbGn — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021

Kanal also shared a few photos of Salman while he was busy distributing food. He wrote, "Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - Juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit and our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors."

Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit ans our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors pic.twitter.com/I3sfevkiVh — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021

While speaking to Indian Express Online, Rahul stated, "Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.