Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, two of Bollywood’s most beloved stars, always create a buzz when seen together. A throwback video of the duo has recently gone viral, showing them singing and grooving to the patriotic song Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani on stage.

Joined by actors Shakti Kapoor and Rahul Roy, the performance took place in front of a massive crowd waving Indian flags and cheering with excitement. The electrifying energy and rare sight of these stars performing together have won millions of hearts online.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared a strong friendship over the years, working together in films like Saajan, Dus, and Chal Mere Bhai. Their bond goes beyond the screen. Interestingly, Salman, often called one of the most handsome men in the world, has openly said he finds Sanjay Dutt more good-looking than himself.

That’s the level of mutual respect they share. But not many know that their friendship also includes some wild moments, like the time Sanjay Dutt actually threw a gift from Salman into the sea! Yes, that really happened, showing just how quirky and real their bond is.

In another viral clip, Salman Khan shared a surprising story during an interview. He recalled that when his brother Sohail Khan made his acting debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Sanjay Dutt did a guest appearance in the film, without charging a single rupee, simply because of their strong friendship.

To thank him, Salman invited Dutt to a party at his home, which happened to be the same day Salman had received delivery of a brand-new supercar. As a token of gratitude, Salman handed over the car keys to Dutt. But instead of accepting it, Sanjay Dutt walked to the edge of Bandra sea and threw the keys into the water! He told Salman not to insult their brotherhood by offering him a gift for something he did purely out of love. The moment became a legendary example of their unshakeable bond.