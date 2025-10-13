Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bh

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..

Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers: 'Never sign..'

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'

At the recent Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Salman Khan hit two birds with one stone. He mocked Abhinav Kashyap for making public statements against him, and then he addressed AR Murugadoss' accusations against him regarding the failure of their film Sikandar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'
Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When it comes to roasting or giving back to naysayers, Salman Khan does it so effortlessly that it leaves the other person puzzled. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar segment at Bigg Boss 19, Khan hit two birds with one stone. He took the perfect opportunity to mock those who worked with him, and later turned bitter, publicly accusing him. On Sunday's WKV, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta appeared on the show. While interacting with Salman Khan, Ravi asked him to name his worst films. Salman took it without feeling offended and named Suryavanshi as one of his worst films. 

Salman went on to admit that even his last release (Sikandar) was rejected by the audience, but he still defended the film, calling its plot 'unique'.  Ravi told Salman that he liked Sikandar, and that's when Khan decided to call out the director, AR Murugadoss, for blaming him for the film's failure. Salman literally roasted Murugadoss for making statements about him, claiming that Khan used to arrive late on sets. Sarcastically, Khan said, "Kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM, and that created issues. This is what the director said, but my rib was broken)." 

Salman went on to mock Murugadoss' last theatrical flop, Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi. "Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha (Recently, his other picture got released for which the actor used to be on sets by 6)." He further added, "Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South picture (Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid escaped. And then, Murugadoss also left the escaped and got busy with a South film). “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster." Ravi looked puzzled, so Salman clarified that he's taking a sarcastic dig at Murugadoss and his film, leaving the comedian laughing out loud.

This clip from the episode went viral, and Bhaijaan's fans are applauding for his commitment to the project and slaying the accusations in style.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees
Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check holiday list
Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film was signed in desperation of..., younger actress seduced…, led to…
Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film was signed in desperation of...
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance
Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges, Trump declares 'Gaza war over'
Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner swap, Trump says 'Gaza war over'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE