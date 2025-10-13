Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'

At the recent Weekend Ka Vaar segment, Salman Khan hit two birds with one stone. He mocked Abhinav Kashyap for making public statements against him, and then he addressed AR Murugadoss' accusations against him regarding the failure of their film Sikandar.

When it comes to roasting or giving back to naysayers, Salman Khan does it so effortlessly that it leaves the other person puzzled. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar segment at Bigg Boss 19, Khan hit two birds with one stone. He took the perfect opportunity to mock those who worked with him, and later turned bitter, publicly accusing him. On Sunday's WKV, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta appeared on the show. While interacting with Salman Khan, Ravi asked him to name his worst films. Salman took it without feeling offended and named Suryavanshi as one of his worst films.

Salman went on to admit that even his last release (Sikandar) was rejected by the audience, but he still defended the film, calling its plot 'unique'. Ravi told Salman that he liked Sikandar, and that's when Khan decided to call out the director, AR Murugadoss, for blaming him for the film's failure. Salman literally roasted Murugadoss for making statements about him, claiming that Khan used to arrive late on sets. Sarcastically, Khan said, "Kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM, and that created issues. This is what the director said, but my rib was broken)."

#Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

Salman went on to mock Murugadoss' last theatrical flop, Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi. "Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha (Recently, his other picture got released for which the actor used to be on sets by 6)." He further added, "Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South picture (Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid escaped. And then, Murugadoss also left the escaped and got busy with a South film). “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster." Ravi looked puzzled, so Salman clarified that he's taking a sarcastic dig at Murugadoss and his film, leaving the comedian laughing out loud.

This clip from the episode went viral, and Bhaijaan's fans are applauding for his commitment to the project and slaying the accusations in style.