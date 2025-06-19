What happens when Salman Khan meets Salman Khan? This is exactly what you will see in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Even Salman's couldn't hide his laughter watching Sunil Grover mimicking him.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has created a new fan base for himself ever since he's been mimicking Salman Khan. Several netizens and audience who watch The Great Indian Kapil Show call Sunil 'more Salman than Salman himself'. Sunil is also termed as 'more dangerous than AI,' as he mimics an artiste to perfection, be it Salman, SS Rajamouli or Aamir Khan. Sunil gave the best episodes of TGIKS when he became Salman and performed with Krushna Abhishek. The duo were a laugh riot, and they always left the audience and even the guests ROFL. We all imagined what if Salman saw Sunil mimicking him. Well, the Dabangg star did, and like you, he also can't stop laughing at Sunil's 'perfect mimicry'.

When Salman met Salman

In the new promo, Salman is seen promoting Kapil's new season with him and Sunil. In the video, we see that Salman finds it difficult to see Sunil acting like him. Kapil asks Salman to say, "Bhai aapko bas itna batana hai ki season 3 ke pehle episode mein aap aa rahe ho." As Salman starts saying, Sunil interrupts him, and then Kapil stops him, "Sunil paaji, ek second, asli wale ko bolne do." Then Salman informs fans that he's coming on the show's first episode. Kapil again asks him to say, "Iss Funnywaar badhega parivaar." Salman prompts Sunil to say it in his style, and he does, but adds, "Parivaar kaise aage badhega." Salman also agrees with him. Kapil asks Salman, "Aapne kabhi itna attitude dikhaya tha?" Khan replies, Nahi. Suddenly, Sunil starts saying Salman's popular line from Bigg Boss, "Aadab, Sat Sri Akal, Kedo haal hai," leaving the actor and comedian in laughter.

Netizens' reaction to the video

As soon as the promo was out, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "He is more Salman Bhai than Salman Bhai himself." Another netizen wrote, "Never thought I would see this collab reel bhai and riyal bhai." One of the netizens wrote, "Sunil is more Salman than Salman himself. Damn talented man." The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will premiere from June 21 onwards on Netflix.

