Viral video: Salman Khan, Nayanthara begin shooting for Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju's action entertainer in Mumbai - Watch

Salman Khan and Nayanthara have kicked off the shooting schedule for their upcoming action entertainer. The yet untitled film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara on Wednesday commenced shooting for their upcoming action film from filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. The yet-untitled film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, has gone on floors in Mumbai. Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

"With auspicious beginnings and a vibrant atmosphere, this is how we began the #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm in Mumbai. On a mission to bring you the Best of Entertainment," the studio posted on its social media handles. The film brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest names in what the makers are billing as a large-scale theatrical entertainer.

Paidipally is known for blockbuster hits such as Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi, and Varisu. Nayanthara, known as Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry, made her Bollywood debut with the 2023 blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. Her south credits include Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Billa, Raja Rani, and Viswasam, among others.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's next film is the war drama Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was slated to release on April 17, but has been postponed. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese armed forces, but as per latest reports, makers have been asked to remove the China references from the film.

Nayanthara will be seen next in Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The period gangster film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was earlier scheduled to release on March 19 along with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but will now hit theatres on June 4 after being postponed due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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