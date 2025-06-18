Salman Khan will be the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, and he took some jokes on himself. From remaining single, Aamir Khan gave a third chance to love his last debacle- Sikandar; Salman made everyone laugh with his humour.

When it comes to humour, Salman Khan is the funniest among the Khans. He will soon be seen in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. Salman will give a perfect start to Kapil Sharma's show, and the promo promises a lot. In the new promo, Salman is seen cracking jokes about his last box office debacle- Sikandar. Khan is also seen facing the most obvious question about his bachelorhood and marriage. No one can question Salman about his single status- except the show's host, Kapil himself. In the show, Kapil asks Salman to take inspiration from Aamir Khan, who is dating Gauri Spratt, after divorcing Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Salman's reply leaves the host and netizens in spilt.

Kapil asks Salman Khan to take inspiration from Aamir Khan

Sunil Grover shared the upcoming episode promo on his social media. In the promo, Kapil tells Salman, “Aamir bhai ne abhi fans ko introduce kiya apni girlfriend ke saath, woh ruk nahi rahe hain aur aap kar hi nahi rahe hain." Salman, with his witty style replies, “Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. He is a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lega…" Kapil, along with the audience, laughs out loud at his reply.

Salman Khan on alimony and divorces

In the same episode, Salman will also be seen discussing divorces and alimony, with his tongue-in-cheek humour. Sharing his thoughts on the intolerance in marriage, he adds, "Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hain." He further adds, "Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai." Salman's reply resonated with several audience members and even went viral.

About Gauri Spratt-Aamir Khan's relationship

Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his 60th birthday. During a press conference, when a journalist asked Aamir if Salman should also settle down, he said, "Salman ko bhi Gauri dhoondh leni chahiye." However, he later added, "Salman will do what is good for him."