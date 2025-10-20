Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'

At the Riyadh event, Salman Khan spoke about the people of Balochistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and fans are confused whether it was a slip of the tongue or a deliberate attempt to make a big statement.

Salman Khan recently appeared at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir has made enough headlines. Now, Salman has attracted controversy from the same event, this time for his statement. Salman's single statement has left social media puzzled. A video speaking about the actor mentioning “Balochistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan" in a way that many users claim appeared to separate the region from Pakistan.

In the Forum, Salman highlighted the global appeal of Indian cinema, amid the growing existence of South Asian communities in the Middle East. In the video, Salman said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan… everyone is working here."

I don't know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates "people of Balochistan" from "people of Pakistan".

pic.twitter.com/dFNKOBKoEz — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 19, 2025

The video went viral in no time, and it has left the netizens divided. While a certain section is trolling the Dabangg actor for being unknown to the fact that Balochistan is a part of Pakistan. Another section of netizens is defending him. A netizen wrote, "Maybe a new movie in the making, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Mission Balochistan?" Another netizen wrote, "Next, he will separate South India from India." One of the netizens wrote, "Wanting to say Bangladesh ended up saying Balochistan. Hota Hai, Hota Hai. Mercifully, He's not mentioned the other Stan's. It's a Sanskrit word that suits these Muslim nations well, what say?"

On the work front, Salman was last seen in the flop Sikandar. He will next be seen in the Battle of Galwan. Apoorva Lakhia's directorial is scheduled for release in 2026.