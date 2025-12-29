FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Riteish also shared a picture from Khan's birthday bash that featured the Deshmukh couple, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and Shabir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul posing with Salman and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 08:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Salman Khan makes 'absolutely delicious' Bhel Puri for Riteish Deshmukh, netizens say '5 crore ki ek plate'
Salman Khan making Bhel Puri at his birthday
Salman Khan celebrated his milestone 60th birthday on December 27 with a lavish bash at his Panvel farmhouse. On Monday, Genelia Deshmukh shared an unseen video from the high-profile evening, in which the Sultan actor was seen lovingly preparing fresh bhel puri with his own hands for her and husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Along with the clip, the Sitaare Zameen Par actress wrote, "There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you!!!!". Netizens shared their amusing reactions in the comments section as one of them wrote, "5 crore ki ek plate hai yeh", while another added, "Bhai humare liye bhi ek plate parcel kar do." "Salman's professionalism shows that he did this before becoming actor", read another comment.

Riteish also shared a picture from Khan's birthday bash that featured the Deshmukh couple, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and Shabir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul posing with Salman and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. "Bhau’s Birthday and all my favourites in one frame. @arpitakhansharma, @kanchikaul, @shabirahluwalia, @geneliad and especially dearest @alwaysramcharan - it was so wonderful catching up with you brother. Love to @upasanakaminenikonidela and regards to the family", the Raid 2 actor wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Several other actors attended Salman's 60th birthday bash. These included Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Sharma, Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Maniesh Paul, and others. Adding more star power to the evening was the former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Adding to the warmth of the evening, Salman’s entire family was also present, including his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma with her husband Aayush Sharma.

