Viral video: Salman Khan is angry, ignores paparazzi after Dharmendra's privacy fiasco, netizens react

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai from Da-Bang tour, but unlike previously, he looked quite miffed while exiting the airport. This behaviour even shocked fans, and they shared their reactions.

Salman Khan is back from Qatar, successfully completing his Da-Bang tour. Usually, when leaving the airport, Salman takes a slow walk, cooperating with paparazzi for photos and videos. However, his latest media appearance clearly shows his discontent with the paps. On Sunday morning, Salman was seen stepping out of the Mumbai airport premises. Salman, in a black tee with matching sunglasses, looked visibly angry. He walked towards his car, without any change in expression, keeping his anger intact, leaving his fans shocked.

Soon, the video went viral, and netizens noticed Salman's furious look. Several started speculating the reason why Salman is upset. A majority of them stated that he's miffed with how the media invaded the privacy of the Deols during Dharamendra's recent hospitalisation. For the unversed, Salman is quite close to Dharmendra and the family. Khan even considers Bollywood's He-Man as his father. So this reaction was quite obvious.

After Sunny Deol's outburst on paps, abusing them and media portals for publishing a highly insensitive video of the ill Dharamendra, several celebs stood in support of the family, and requested the media to respect the family's privacy.

Netizens' reactions to Salman Khan's video

Internet users are puzzled by Salman Khan's reaction, and they shared their thoughts in the comments. "That's the face I made when I stepped on shit," wrote a netizen. Another netizen asked, "Itna gussa kyu?" One netizen wrote, "Itna ghusa face pe."

On the work front, Salman is currently filming Battle of Ghalwan. Khan will start the new schedule of the film. This week, due to prior commitments, Salman skipped Bigg Boss 19, and Rohit Shetty had to step in to host Weekend Ka Vaar. The 19th season is just three weeks away from the grand finale. The show is expected to wrap in the first week of December.