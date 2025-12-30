FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...

Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more

Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'

Who was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's first female prime minister dies at 80 after prolonged illness, she was wife of…

US President Donald Trump gives BIG update on Gaza peace plan, second phase to begin by...

Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react

Salman Khan was among the celebrities who attended the special screening of Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis. His reaction to the poster of Bollywood's He-Man left the internet emotional.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 06:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react
Salman Khan trying to control his emotions at Ikkis screening
Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis marks the final on-screen appearance of legendary Dharmendra. Ahead of the film's release, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol held a special screening of the film on Monday, in memory of their superstar father. Apart from the film's cast and crew, the screening was attended by several stars of Bollywood, including Dharmendra's 'third son', Salman Khan. Over the years, we've seen the love Khan shared with Sr Deol. The He-Man of Bollywood shared a special bond with Salman, and he went on to call him his third son on several occasions. Salman was pretty much expected to attend his inspiration's last outing, and he did it. 

Salman Khan gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra

At the red carpet, amid the tight security, Salman Khan posed for photos. While walking towards the cinema, he saw a huge poster of Dharmendra. He stood for a second, looked at it, and then turned towards the paparazzi for photos. His moist eyes were saying it all. Before leaving, he looked at Dharmendra's poster once again and then went inside the cinema hall, while trying to hide his tears. 

Internet reacts to Salman Khan's bond with Dharmendra

This moment became a highlight of the evening. The video went viral, leaving the cybercitizens emotional. "This year was the worst for Sallu. He lost many of his close ppl & healthwise too. 2026 should be the best for him, especially for his film: Battle of Galwan. Praying that this should turn out to be his comeback film so that haters should get peaceful sleep," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Salman Bhai is trying hard to hide his emotion." One of the netizens wrote, "Salman... Respects seniors." On the work front, Salman Khan will mark his return to the big screen with Battle of Galwan. The war drama will be released on April 17, 2026.

Also read: Battle of Galwan: Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to Salman Khan getting brutally trolled for his 'smile' in teaser: 'If film keeps this tone, there's...'

Also read: Battle of Galwan: Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to Salman Khan getting brutally trolled for his 'smile' in teaser: 'If film keeps this tone, there's...'
