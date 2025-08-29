Viral video: Salman Khan dances his heart out with family during Ganpati Visarjan, bhaijaan's love for his niece, nephew wins netizens

Salman Khan and his family bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, and the visuals of the celebrations are heartwarming.

On Thursday evening, several celebrities bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha, but the way Salman Khan and his family gave farewell to Bappa is heartwarmingly sweet. Salman and family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home, and after 1.5 days, they did the visarjan. Before the visarjan of his Ganpati, he first arrived at the Ambani home and took the darshan before their Bappa's visarjan.

Later, he joined his family in their Ganpati visarjan at Galaxy apartment, Bandra, and he danced his heart out, sending Bappa in his style. In viral videos from celebrations, Salman, along with his sister Arpita Sharma, brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan's son, his nephew Arhaan Khan, and Zaheer Iqbal, was spotted dancing to the tunes of dhol-tasha. What makes the celebration adorable is how Salman grooves with his niece, Ayat Sharma and nephew Ahil Sharma. The visuals of the visarjan went viral in no time, with netizens drooling over Salman's admiration for Bappa and his family.

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan dancing at Ganpati Visarjan

Netizens' reactions to Salman Khan's video

The video of Salman Khan's Ganpati visarjan celebrations went viral in no time, with several netizens praising bhaijaan's love for his family. "Bhaijaan se sikhna chaiye," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow." One of the netizens wrote, "Nothing can be more blissful than watching #SalmanKhan Dancing wholeheartedly in Ganpati visarjan." An internet user called him, "The Most Secular Actor, He Respects Every Religion and Celebrates Every Festival, He is a True Human Being."

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bigg Boss 19. The first Weekend Ka Vaar shoot is completed, and he will be joined by Tiger Shroff and Team Baaghi 4. As per the reports, the Baaghi 4 trailer will be launched on Bigg Boss 19. He will also start shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's war drama Battle of Galwan. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.