Salman Khan attended the star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par, and while posing for the paps, he narrated an incident, that left everyone, including Aamir Khan surprised.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are a duo who always steal the limelight, and they did something similar at the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. On Thursday, Aamir hosted a star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The three Khans- Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman Khan were present, and they gave the biggest event of this month. Apart from these superstars, other actors, including Imran Khan, Darsheel Safary, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Mona Singh, and several of Aamir's friends, graced the event at Andheri multiplex. The film justified its title, as it was Sitaare Zameen Par- for real. However, one of the major highlights from the premiere night was Salman's banter with the paparazzi.

Salman Khan revealed to paps that Sitaare Zameen Par was offered to him

While posing with Aamir Khan for the photos, Salman asked, "Isne (Aamir) story batai hai picture ke baare mein?" When the paps denied, Salman continued, "Isne mujhe bulaya tha, ek subject dekhne ke liye. Main chala gaya. Mujhe bahut achi lagi picture. Maine haan bhi keh di." Aamir laughed nervously and held Salman's shoulder tightly, trying to prompt him to stop, but he continued. "Phir mere ko phone aata hai, mujhe bolta hai ki 'main kar raha hu picture'." Aamir laughed instantly, denying Salman's claims. The Dabangg further added, "Maine itni tarif ki picture ke baare mein, ki Aamir main phaad dunga iss picture mein. It's outstanding."

Watch the viral video

Salman revealed that when he was narrating the idea, Aamir was on his sabbatical. "Uss waqt yeh kaam nahi kar raha tha. Thoda sa low tha us waqt. Scripting mein, paperwork ka (hinting at his divorce) kaam chal raha tha us waqt. Toh Maine kaha ki mujhe bahut achi lagi picture, mujhe karna hai yeh for sure. Lekin tab usne mujhe bola ki main kar chuka hoon picture yeh. Yeh role mujhe suit karega." After Salman completed, Aamir defended himself, and said, "Aisa ho sakta hai ki yeh haan bole, aur main beech mein aau." He patted Salman and hugged him, stating that Salman was seemingly joking. However, with Salman's narration, it seems like he was once considered for the film.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The slice of life sports drama is spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par. It also stars 10 newcomers, special actors with down syndrome and autism. The movie also stars Genelia D'Souza in a key role. Sitaare Zameen Par will release in cinemas on June 20.