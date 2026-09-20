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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar? Promo leaves Bhaijaan's fans worried, netizens react

Bigg Boss 20: Salman suffers chest pain, cardiac arrest mid Weekend Ka Vaar?

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Viral video: Salman Khan breaks silence on his chest pain at Bigg Boss 20, apologies to fans in statement, new promo reveals it happened due to...

Salman Khan's fans grew worried after seeing him in pain on Weekend Ka Vaar. They thought that Khan was suffering from chest pain. However, the superstar soon issued a statement explaining the situation and even apolgised to his fans.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Salman Khan breaks silence on his chest pain at Bigg Boss 20, apologies to fans in statement, new promo reveals it happened due to...
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 (Image source: Screengrab)
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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan issued a statement soon after Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar ended, clarifying his health and even apologised to his fans. After giving an explosive Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday, slamming trolls, calling out the haters for trolling him, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and even slamming the toxic paparazzi culture, Salman started getting chest pain, which interrupted the shoot a few times. Salman even called for water, and then lay down on the floor, leaving the housemates and his millions of fans tensed, worried, and shocked. 

Salman Khan reveals his health is fine; the chest pain was a...

The last episode ended with a big question: did Salman suffer a cardiac arrest or chest pain? On Saturday night, Salman dropped a statement, assuring his fans that he's alright, but he did a gimmick to call out Qazi Touqeer, who did something similar in the Bigg Boss house. In the statement, he wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut the way it was cut."

image

Salman Khan's gimmick was to remind Qazi to stay within limits

It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Kazi (Qazi) was doing in the house; the pain was only to show Kazi that what he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health. Sorry abt the way the promo was cut. I guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows. I apologise on their behalf."

New promo shows Salman confronting Qazi for faking health scare

Later, even the OTT platform dropped an extended promo in which we see Salman lying on the floor, and then calling out Qazi, saying "Aap bhi aisa kuch karte hain, show mein." Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, and Mahhi Vij take a sigh of relief and admit, "Aapne dara diya tha, sir." Salman advises Qazi to entertain people, but not to create a fake health scare.

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