Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'

Salman Khan's loyal bodyguard Shera Singh, aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly, lost his father. The superstar arrived at his home to pay respects to the departed soul, and his gesture to his loyal protector impressed the netizens.

Salman Khan's loyal bodyguard, Shera aka Gurmeet Singh Jolly, suffered a huge loss with his father's demise. On August 7, Sunder Singh Jolly, Shera's dad, breathed his last after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was 88. The final rites of Sunder Singh were held at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West. Later in the evening, Salman Khan arrived at Shera's residence to pay condolences to Sunder Singh and stood in support of his loyal protector in this grieving loss.

Salman, protected by a convoy of security cars, arrived at The Park Luxury Residences, Oshiwara, and headed to his longtime companion's home. While taking a leave from the place, Salman hugged a visibly broken, grieving Shera, and the heartfelt moment got captured by paparazzi. Ever since the news of Shera's father came out, several netizens and even a few trolls were waiting to see if Salman would show support for his loyal protector. Khan's gesture to Shera has not only silenced haters but also won the hearts of fans.

Netizens' reaction to Salman Khan's gesture towards Shera

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, went viral in no time. Several internet users lauded the Dabangg actor for standing with his bodyguard at such an emotional moment. "That's the reason why we respect him," wrote a fan. A netizen wrote, "A great gesture by Salman Khan." Another internet user wrote, "This is the only reason I loved him." One of the internet users wrote, "Shera Bhai ke family ko Allahtala sabar de."

After the debacle of Sikandar, Salman Khan is now working on the war drama Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film demonstrates the determination of the Indian Army during the Indo-Sino War, where bravehearts defend their territory in Ladakh. Battle of Galwan is expected to release in cinemas in 2026.