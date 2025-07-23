Viral video: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi once reunited on stage after infamous fight over Aishwarya Rai for..., then...

The conflict between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi first started after the latter got involved with Aishwarya Rai, who had previously been in a relationship with Salman Khan. In 2003, Vivek Oberoi went on record to accuse Salman Khan of harassment and threats related to his relationship.

In the early 2000s, after Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan parted ways post a whirlwind romance, the latter started a relationship with Vivek Oberoi, who was still finding his footing in the film industry. This led to one of Bollywood’s most controversial and talked-about conflicts between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi with the two fighting over the actress. While both Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi have always managed to ignore each other publicly post their infamous fight, a video is now going viral on Reddit, showing the two actors sharing a stage.

Did Salman Khan reunite with Vivek Oberoi after fight over Aishwarya Rai?

In an old video going viral on social media, Salman Khan can be seen as a presenter at an award show. Interestingly, the video reveals that it is Vivek Oberoi who has won an award for Krrish 3. When Vivek Oberoi walked on stage to receive the honour, he could be seen ignoring Salman Khan and only shaking hands with the other presenter on stage. Salman Khan too avoided Vivek Oberoi on stage and even refused to pose with him for a photograph, stepping back from view.

What happened between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi?

The conflict between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi first started after the latter got involved with Aishwarya Rai, who had previously been in a relationship with Salman Khan. In 2003, Vivek Oberoi went on record to accuse Salman Khan of harassment and threats related to his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. This not only created a major controversy in Bollywood but also reportedly impacted Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood career negatively.

Did Vivek Oberoi apologise to Salman Khan?

Years later, Vivek Oberoi once attempted to apologise to Salman Khan. After performing on the song Beedi Jalaile with Koena Mitra during an award show, Vivek Oberoi bowed to Salman Khan and apologized by holding his ears. However, Salman Khan remained unmoved and has reportedly never fully forgiven him. The relationship sadly remains strained to this day.

