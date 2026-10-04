Viral video: Salman Khan ADMITS he was reluctant to do Dus Ka Dum to his negative publicity, reveals his father Salim Khan convinced him asking...

Salman Khan recalled the phase when he was feeling ridiculed or written off by the press. At that time, he was even reluctant to do Dus Ka Dum. Here's how his father, Salim Khan, pushed Salman and agreed to let him take on the challenge.

Actor Salman Khan opened up about struggling to get over the negative publicity and to reconnect with the masses. Many of his fans or cinegoers think that it was in 2009 when Salman returned with his 2nd innings with Wanted. But many of them have forgotten that before Prabhudeva's blockbuster, it was the TV show Dus Ka Dum that bridged the gap between commoners and Salman. The popular game show allowed Salman's fans to know the real personality of the actor, which is distinctly different from the bad-boy image he had in the media. Dus Ka Dum marked Salman's TV debut. But do you know that he was afraid to take up the show?

Salman Khan admitted he was mocked, trolled, and ridiculed by the press

At the recent Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 20, Salman recalled his dark phase, advising Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, and others not to get carried away with the negativity, and revealed that even after doing good work and delivering superhits like Maine Pyar Kiya, Karan Arjun, Tere Naam, he was only bashed by media portals. Salman didn't shy away from admitting that a certain section of the media would love to mock him, his controversies, legal troubles, and write him off. During this time, he was offered Dus Ka Dum. Though Salman was positive about the opportunity, he wasn't sure if it was the right time for him to do a TV show.

Formidable mental strength is one of the biggest strengths of #SalmanKhan Virulent media during 2001-2008 phase, depsite MANY HITS, focused on his court cases, fateful affair with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and spats with #ShahRukhKhan & Vivek Oberoi... Everyday one would read malicious stuff about him... (most of which were planted). Any other actor in his place would have wilted under unremitting problems, vicious negativity & controversies. How he handled all that mess without playing the victim card & bounced back with a vengeance.... is the stuff of folklore now Also, the masses were NOT swayed by the media... and @BeingSalmanKhan remained supremely POPULAR depsite a string of smear campaigns against him. That's why I always say... Salman owes it to millions of people who stood by him during his bleak times... Strongly & selflessly! Cut out all the noise & distractions. Focus on choosing stellar scripts and work with competent people who KNOW THEIR JOB.... Stay away from toadies who are just leeching off you. You owe it to the people of this country, bro https://t.co/7zZ41f5MTW — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 4, 2026

How Salim Khan encouraged Salman to do Dus Ka Dum

Salman further revealed that when he was confused, he went to his father, Salim Khan, for advice. Salman shared his doubt with Salim, and Sr Khan told him, "Tumko tumhare personality, mind, dil, upbringing pe bharosha hai ya nahi?" When Salman replied that he believes in the upbringing he got, Salim added, "Then fir karo, and be yourself in the show." Salman affirmed that through Dus Ka Dum, fans got to know who he is as a personality." Salman encouraged housemates to up the ante, give their best shot, without fearing the negativity.

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