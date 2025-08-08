Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were spotted spending some quality time together. However, when Ahaan tried to hold Aneet's hand, her reaction sparked dating rumours.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda- the debutants who made the audience crazy with their love in Saiyaara- are now enjoying the mega success of the film. Recently, the young stars were spotted in Mumbai city, spending some good quality time with their close friends. Little did they know that they had become paparazzi's favourite, and their appearance was captured by the lenses. In the viral video, Ahaan Panday was seen exiting the Dior showroom with Aneet in a shopping mall. The actor tried to hold her hand, but Aneet, aware of the paparazzi, politely declined and smiled at him.

Watch Aneet and Ahaan spending quality time

Netizens' reactions to Aneet and Ahaan's latest video

As soon as the video was shared by Viral Bhayani, it went viral in no time. Several netizens noticed the chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet, sparking dating speculations. A netizen wrote, "Wo haat piche kiya thaaaa! Aaaye." Another netizen wrote, "He wanted to hold her hand." One of the netizens wrote, "Yup, they are dating! Not sure why I’m happy for a couple that has no idea who I am." An internet user wrote, "The best couple of the decade." Another internet user wrote, "Want them to see them together again and again and again."

Varun Badola on Saiyaara PR went overboard with promotions

Recently, Varun Badola, who played Ahaan's father in Saiyaara, stated that the film's promotions went overboard. While speaking to Screen, he said, "I saw the euphoria on Instagram. Log jo chudiyaan tod rahe hai, chaatiyaan peet rahe hai. I think the promotions team went a little overboard… putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content. Thank god, people didn’t get their legs broken and go crawling to see the film." At the box office, Saiyaara has grossed Rs 500 crores worldwide, making it the biggest romantic blockbuster in Bollywood, the highest-grossing film starring newcomers, and the second movie in 2025 to breach the Rs 500 crore mark.