Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda gets confused while posing for paps, refuses to remove..., says 'mujhe sharm aa rahi hai'

As Saiyaara crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, Aneet Padda jets off for vacation. However, the newcomers get overwhelmed to see the paparazzi at the airport. What happens next is something you should see.

Saiyaara continues breaking the records, and the team is now preparing to celebrate its success in a grand way. Recently, the lead heroine of the film, Aneet Padda, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flying to join the celebrations, and she was spotted by the paparazzi. Aneet, who is a newcomer, is not affiliated with the airport spotting and pap culture. Thus, she got a little overwhelmed after seeing so many lenses, clicking her. For the travel, Aneet was spotted wearing a cool top under a funky shirt, with a cap and a face mask.

Aneet Padda's cute interaction with paps

In the video, Aneet is seen walking towards the premises, while paps are calling her name to look into their lenses. Aneet swiftly looks into different cameras, which makes her look adorable. Paps ask her to remove the cap and then pose for them, but Aneet smiled and revealed that she's feeling shy about it. Aneet replies, "Nahi, mujhe sharm aa rahi hai." Though Aneet refuses to remove her cap, she poses with a few fans for a selfie and a photo. After acknowledging her admirers, Aneet walks towards the security check and leaves for the flight.

Watch Aneet Padda shying away from the paps

"Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai



Aneet cutie so not used to the paparazzi! saiyaara #AneetPadda pic.twitter.com/UezVyZ4yAQ July 26, 2025

Netizens' reaction to Aneet Padda's airport video

Soon, Aneet's airport video went viral, and her fans got another reason to fall for her. "Kitni cute hai yeh yaar," a netizen wrote. "Aneet is a cutie ..she will get used to it. Where is Ahaan? He is coming too, na?" One of the netizens wrote, "Kitna drama kar rhe h khud hi bulate h paps ko aur phir ye sab."

Saiyaara crosses Rs 300 crore

Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara is in a rampage mode, refusing to slow down despite new releases. As Sacnilk reported, in nine days the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, and will continue to yield more in the coming days.

