Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'

Saiyaara has gripped the nation, and 2025 will be remembered for this iconic musical blockbuster that made debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda overnight stars. Released in cinemas on July 18, the film has till now grossed over Rs 400 crores, and will continue to dominate big screens for a few more weeks. Saiyaara got several factors correct, but the chartbuster music is one of the primary reasons behind the film's success. The title track, Saiyaara, sung brilliantly by Faheem Abdullah, is a chartbuster, and it will remain as one of the top songs of this year. While the entire Gen-Z is falling in love with hearing Saiyaara, AI did something magical, which is making netizens nostalgic.

Saiyaara song in Kishore Kumar's voice

On Instagram, a user named @Vintagewithneha shared a reel of Saiyaara's title song sung by the legendary singer, Kishore Kumar. Thanks to AI, even the wildest of imagination can come true. The reel has visuals of Kishore Da with Madhubala in a car, and in another frame, he's seen taking a long walk, and it is supported with the Saiyaara's title track in Kishore's vocals. The reimagination of the Saiyaara song is so perfect that after a point, you'll forget that it's an AI-generated video.

Enjoy the viral Saiyaara song in Kishore Kumar's vocals

Netizens' reaction to Saiyaara's AI version

The reel went viral in no time, and it was for an obvious reason. Fans of Kishore Da went nostalgic, and they loved the AI creation. "Yeh toh original se better hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Better than original." One of the netizens demanded, "Iska full song chaiye." An internet user wrote, "Aisa lag raha hai ki jaise Kishore Da ne gaya hai."

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara also stars Shaan Grover, Rajesh Kumar, and Geeta Agarwal in pivotal roles.

