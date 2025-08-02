Viral video: Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice, AI does 'magic' with Ahaan Panday's superhit song, netizens say 'yeh toh original se...'

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts
Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
BOLLYWOOD
While Gen-Z are still drooling over the Saiyaara title track, sung brilliantly by Faheem Abdullah, AI hit the nostalgia hard with a song version in Kishore Kumar's vocals.
Saiyaara has gripped the nation, and 2025 will be remembered for this iconic musical blockbuster that made debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda overnight stars. Released in cinemas on July 18, the film has till now grossed over Rs 400 crores, and will continue to dominate big screens for a few more weeks. Saiyaara got several factors correct, but the chartbuster music is one of the primary reasons behind the film's success. The title track, Saiyaara, sung brilliantly by Faheem Abdullah, is a chartbuster, and it will remain as one of the top songs of this year. While the entire Gen-Z is falling in love with hearing Saiyaara, AI did something magical, which is making netizens nostalgic.
Saiyaara song in Kishore Kumar's voice
On Instagram, a user named @Vintagewithneha shared a reel of Saiyaara's title song sung by the legendary singer, Kishore Kumar. Thanks to AI, even the wildest of imagination can come true. The reel has visuals of Kishore Da with Madhubala in a car, and in another frame, he's seen taking a long walk, and it is supported with the Saiyaara's title track in Kishore's vocals. The reimagination of the Saiyaara song is so perfect that after a point, you'll forget that it's an AI-generated video.
Enjoy the viral Saiyaara song in Kishore Kumar's vocals
Netizens' reaction to Saiyaara's AI version
The reel went viral in no time, and it was for an obvious reason. Fans of Kishore Da went nostalgic, and they loved the AI creation. "Yeh toh original se better hai," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Better than original." One of the netizens demanded, "Iska full song chaiye." An internet user wrote, "Aisa lag raha hai ki jaise Kishore Da ne gaya hai."
About Saiyaara
Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara also stars Shaan Grover, Rajesh Kumar, and Geeta Agarwal in pivotal roles.
Also read: Saiyaara: From most tickets sold since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to highest opening day for love story, records broken by Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film