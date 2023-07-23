Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen together in black at PVR in Mumbai.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, on Saturday night, were spotted at Juhu PVR. They were seen twinning in black and white, the video of them is now going viral on social media. Palak looks beautiful in the video.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “#palaktiwari #ibrahimalikhan spotted at Juhu PVR. Is it the Barbie movie? Heard it is fascinating. Have you watched it?” One of the social media users wrote, “Why Ibrahim chose a classless girl like her?” The second one said, “Ibrahim looks more like Saif Ali Khan, than Saif Ali Khan himself.” The third one said, “They look superb together.” The fourth one said, “Model couple! They are so gorgeous.”

The fifth one said, “Is ladki ka picha Nahin chhod raha hai Saif Ali Khan ka ladka yah donon ek Jaise hi dikhte hain.” The sixth one said, “Ibrahim you can do much better, mate! Palak, really?” Ibrahim and Sara, who were rumoured to be dating some months back, were earlier spotted heading to attend a party together. Videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram had gone viral where Ibrahim and Palak were seen making their way to the same party on Wednesday night.

In one video, Palak was seen, dressed in a sexy little black dress, making her way to the party. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star posed for a few photos for the paparazzi before she made her way to the party. Ibrahim followed soon after.

In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari also answered questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She said, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all."