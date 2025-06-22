Riteish Deshmukh recently attended the premiere of his wife, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's film, Sitaare Zameen Par. An inside video from the premiere night went viral, leaving many netizens disappointed and furious.

2025 has been a wonderful year for Riteish Deshmukh and the family. The actor struck gold with Raid 2. His second release, Housefull 5, has already become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Recently, his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, made her comeback with Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which is performing super-strong at the box office. All was going good for Riteish until this video went viral. Riteish attended Sitaare's premiere at Andheri multiplex, and he was seen posing with Genelia and Aamir. On the red carpet, Riteish was in all smiles while posing for the paps. However, an inside video from the premiere night went viral, and it showed the actor in poor taste.

Riteish Deshmukh 'rudely' rejected a young fan

In the viral video, Riteish is seen taking an exit from the multiplex with Genelia. While heading towards the exit, a young boy appears with a phone in his hand, and he straightaway raises his mobile to click a selfie with Riteish. The Masti actor seemingly disliked how the boy tried to click a selfie, barging into his space, without asking him. Riteish pulled down his hand and continued walking ahead, holding Genelia. Riteish's gesture towards a young fan disappointed netizens, and they dropped some nasty comments on the viral video.

Netizens' reactions to Riteish's 'rude behaviour'

Several netizens have pointed out Riteish's behaviour as 'rude'. A netizen wrote, "Itna attitude kis baat ka? Housefull 5 banane ka." Another netizen wrote, "Proud moment after the success of Masterpiece - HOUSEFULL 5." One of the netizens wrote, "Thanks, Ritesh. These people deserve this. Including the comment section." An internet user wrote, "First time mujhe Riteish ka attitude pasand nahi aaya." Another internet user wrote, "Riteish, imagine his parents would have sent him to u for a pic, and politely he came and tried to take a selfie, what was wrong in that? Stay humble, bhai, and u will lose nothing out of it." What Riteish did looked distasteful, but it's better if we consider the other side of the story. Barging into someone, and straightaway asking for a photo, that too when the celeb is with his wife, isn't cool.