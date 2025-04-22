The video begins with Rekha Bhardwaj singing Lambi Judai, but as fireworks suddenly went off mid-performance, she paused and closed her eyes in frustration.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj recently performed at a concert in Bhopal, but things took an unexpected turn when fireworks were set off during her performance. The singer seemed visibly annoyed by the disruption.

A video of the moment was shared on Instagram by Amazing_Bhopal AB, capturing her reaction to the sudden interruption. The video begins with Rekha Bhardwaj singing Lambi Judai, but as fireworks suddenly went off mid-performance, she paused and closed her eyes in frustration. Clearly displeased, she remarked, “Yeh patakkhe bohot unmusical hai. Bohot galat waqt pe gaye hai” (These fireworks are very unmusical. They went off at a very wrong time).

Despite her irritation, Rekha Bhardwaj remained composed, patiently waiting for the fireworks to stop while holding the mic near her mouth. As the noise continued, she smiled, glanced around, and said, “Bichare jo so gaye honge aas paas, unko takleef ho rahi hogi” (Those who were sleeping nearby must be troubled).

After waiting patiently, Rekha Bhardwaj addressed the organisers directly, calling out a few names and saying, "Can we please stop this? Yeh jo patakkhe. Bohut ho gaya" (These fireworks. That’s enough now). Once the noise finally stopped, she resumed her performance, greeted by loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Rekha Bhardwaj has lent her soulful voice to numerous hit tracks over the years. Some of her most popular songs include Namak Ishq Ka, Kabira, Laadki, Genda Phool, Mat Aana, Nikat, Aise Kyun, So Ja So Ja, Sakhi Ri, and Yeh Ishq Hai.

She’s also known for memorable tracks like Teri Fariyad, Dum Ghutta Hai, Zinda, Mileya Mileya, Hamari Atariya Pe, Ghagra, Oye Boy Charlie, and Phir Le Aya Dil, among others.