Viral video: Raza Murad hits back at Akshay, Aamir, Sunny for skipping Mushtaq Khan's funeral, warns them 'yeh shaurat humesha nahi rehti'

Without naming the stars, Raza Murad condemned them for not taking a few moments out of their busy schedule to bid goodbye to their co-star, Mushtaq Khan, who had always contributed to their blockbuster films.

Veteran actor Raza Murad slammed Bollywood superstars for not attending Mushtaq Khan's funeral. On his social media, the Padmaavat actor shared a video expressing his disappointment that, despite Mushtaq being part of the biggest blockbusters and sharing screen space with almost every big name in the film industry, they skipped his final journey. Raza's video went viral, and it sparked another debate on how selfish these superstars are, keeping themselves available only to a limited number of people. Without mincing his words, Raza added that these stars dance like waiters at an industrialist's event (referring to the Ambanis). Still, they avoid bidding goodbye to the film fraternity's veteran member.

Here's what Raza Murad said about Bollywood superstars

In the video, Raza said, "Yeh mat bhooliye ki aaj jo aapka chamakdaar chehra hai, kal murja jayega, andhere mein doob jayega. Agar koi cheez aapke kaam aayegi, toh woh hai aapka acha vyavahar (Do not forget that the radiant face you have today will eventually wither and fade into darkness. If anything will truly stand you in good stead, it is your good conduct)."

Raza Murad gets angry on Bollywood stars for skipping Mushtaq Khan’s funeral.



He said "Not a single big face attended Mustaq Khan's funeral"



"They work as waiters at industrialist’s marriage but skip funerals.” pic.twitter.com/be7byXXxha — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) September 26, 2026

He further added, "Mushtaq Khan apne bal-boote pe ek bada naam bane. Na unhone kisi ki dalaali ki, na chamchagiri. Woh sirf apne kaam se yaha pouche. Unhe na kabhi aapki zaroorat padi hai, na zindagi ke baad padegi. Haan, iss baat ka afsoos rahega hum sabko ki aisa koi star nahi hai, jiske saath Mushtaq Khan ne kaam na kiya ho. Aur woh chand lamhe nikal kar, unhe salaam karne nahi aaye (Mushtaq Khan carved out a major name for himself entirely on his own merit. He never resorted to acting as a middleman or a sycophant; he reached this position solely through his work. He never needed anyone’s help, nor will he need it after his time here is done. Yes, we will all regret the fact that—despite there being hardly any star with whom Mushtaq Khan hasn't worked—not a single one of them could spare a few moments to come and pay their respects to him)."

Raza Murad slammed these superstars in his video

Without naming anyone, Raza criticised every big name Mushtaq has worked with. Some of his biggest blockbusters are the Gadar franchise (Sunny Deol), Welcome, Rowdy Rathore (Akshay Kumar), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (Aamir Khan), and Sadak (Sanjay Dutt). In all these films, Mushtaq added value with his performance. None of the actors mentioned above were present at Khan's funeral, and this left Raza Murad miffed. He concluded the video saying, "Ek baat yaad yeh shauhrat, daulat humesha nahi rehti. Shaurat ki bulandi ek pal ka tamasha hai. Jis shaq pe baithe ho, woh toot bhi sakti hai (Remember one thing: fame and wealth do not last forever. The pinnacle of fame is but a fleeting spectacle; the very branch you are perched upon could snap at any moment)."