Viral video: Ravi Kishan's 'Humko Gorakhpur Spain lagta hai' sparks meme fest, netizens brutally troll him: 'Bakloli ke alawa kaam hai inko?'

Ravi Kishan is back with another meme fest. His comment about calling Gorakhpur Spain had left netizens, even UP CM Yogi Adityanath, laughing out loud.

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has dropped another big statement, making him the butt of jokes. In 2026, Ravi ain't leaving any opportunity to attract attention. He's enjoying hosting the meme fest. And now he has dropped the biggest meme of all time. On Saturday, the Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan attended the inauguration of the newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam in Basharatpur.

While praising the development and transformation of his constituency, Ravi went on to compare Gorakhpur with Spain, and the BJP MP remarked, "Hamke lagraha Spain, hamke lagraha ye adbhut jagah. Mujhe lagta hai. Tum andha hai ankh ka toh hum kya kare." Ravi's comment left other attendees laughing, including CM Yogi Adityanath.

Check out Ravi's viral video comparing Gorakhpur with Spain

Gorakhpur feels like Spain: BJP MP Ravi Kishan



Even UP CM Yogi Adityanath broke into laughter pic.twitter.com/EFNFgUFFeV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 29, 2026

Ravi Kishan's comment sparks meme fest

As expected, Ravi's comment left netizens amused, and they started trolling him mercilessly. A netizen wrote, "Nothing wrong, Actor acting nahi karega toh kon?" Another netizen suggested, "Then try organizing La Tomatina festival next time." One of the netizens wrote, "He meant the gutter in Spain." An internet user wrote, "The shamelessness and brazenness of oranges is crossing all limits." Another internet user wrote, "Sir ab me kya hi bolu. Jhooth ko dana-dan kar aur jor se bolne se woh sach nahi ban jata." Congress also dropped a post, comparing the current troubled scenario of Gorakhpur with Ravi Kishan's claims, and called out his lies. "BJP walon mein phekne ka gajab confidence hai."

Here are some of the reactions

Kuch bhi bakdo .. janta toh kurkh hi samjhte hain... Aur hain bhi shayad — Binod Official (@Vkp58446053) August 30, 2026

Other viral Ravi Kishan comments that led to his relentless trolling

Before calling Gorakhpur 'Spain' of UP, Ravi has earlier dropped several statements that made him a laughing stock for netizens.

A few of his famous statements are

"Money follows, my brother": Ravi said this during a podcast when choosing fame and identity (pehchaan) over immediate cash.

"Jaldi: The Late": A comical slip of the tongue that became an instant reaction template.

"Home from work": An accidental mix-up of the phrase "work from home" that amused social media users.

"Aaj humara maun vrat hai": Declared while jokingly telling reporters he was staying silent because everything he says turns into a meme.