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Viral video: Ravi Kishan makes big reveal, ADMITS PM Narendra Modi gets 'anand' in Videsh Yatra, calls him 'ghumne-firne wale azaad parinda', netizens get furious

While the country is praying for Sonam Wangchuk, an old video of Ravi Kishan resurfaces, in which he gave more than the required information about PM Narendra Modi, leaving the netizens furious.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ravi Kishan makes big reveal, ADMITS PM Narendra Modi gets 'anand' in Videsh Yatra, calls him 'ghumne-firne wale azaad parinda', netizens get furious
Ravi Kishan, PM Narendra Modi (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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Indian citizens are concerned about activist Sonam Wangchuk's health; on the other hand, we have a few politicians who continue defending the BJP and its lapses. Thanks to the digital age, no statements or actions get buried. In fact, they resurface at their relevant time. Currently, India is going through a tough phase, with various challenges trying to knock down the citizens. When someone like Sonam tries to bring a challenge and keep its health at stake, our prime minister is busy with his international visits. 

Also read: Viral video: Manoj Tiwari MOCKS Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says activist wants to 'slowdown India's growth', netizens lose cool: 'Tu chup reh'

Ever wondered why PM Narendra Modi travels to different places so often? It's not that he cracks something major for India, but it's because he feels good going around the world. No, we are claiming it. But a party member of the BJP said that, and it left the netizens amused.

Ravi Kishan admits PM Modi likes to roam around the world 

In a video from May, Ravi made a big statement about Modi, confessing that he likes going on international visits, and he's a free bird. The Indian National Congress' Instagram handle shared the video. Ravi made this bizarre statement, saying, "Dekhiye, unko gumna hai. Videsh yatra mein unko anand aata hai. Har 10-15 din, 1 hafta, 4 din mein... Parliament mein bhi aate hain 5 mins mein, unko ghabrahat hoti hai." 

Ravi Kishan urges people not to trouble Modi

The Bhojpuri actor further requested not to trouble him with their problems, as he gets worried. He said, "Unko azaad rehne do. Unko jaane do. Woh azaad panchi hai. Unko koi bhi bhoja mat dijiye unke sar pe, woh tension mein jaate hain."

Modi 'gumne-phirne wale azaad parinda hai'

Ravi went on to say that it's good that Modi stays away from the country's problems. "Acha hai unhone khud ko mukt kiya. Woh gumne-phirne wale azaad parinda hai. Unko kahein pareshaan kar rahe hain," he added.

Watch the viral video of Ravi Kishan on PM Modi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

Netizens lose their cool on Ravi and Modi

As expected, the resurfaced video went viral, and Ravi got brutally trolled for his statement. A netizen wrote, "Are toh humare tax ke paise se ghumega." Another netizen wrote, "Mere ko lagta hai yeh Modi ka beta hoga shayad, jis time do usse time Modi ka hi tarif karta hi yeh." One of the netizens wrote, "Ghumne ke liye PM nahi banaye hai." On the workfront, Ravi was last seen in Dhamaal 4. 

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