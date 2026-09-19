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Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'

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Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'

It seems like Ravi Kishan has stopped taking anything seriously. When a journalist confronted him about UPI MDR, his reply left netizens furious.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 01:04 PM IST

Viral video: Ravi Kishan grilled by journalist over UPI charges, actor defends Modi sarkar, says 'sab badhiya hoil', netizens brutally troll him: 'Gazab bakloli hai bhai'
Ravi Kishan, Narendra Modi (Image source: File photo)
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It seems like our elected representatives have no regard for their voters. On one side, an average citizen strives daily through different challenges, be they socio-political or financial. On the other side, we see politicians mocking the plight of common people. We noticed something similar with Ravi Kishan. 

The actor-politician is so engrossed in the fame he earned this year that, for him, every comment or question is like a compliment for him. On PM Modi's birthday, Ravi made a public appearance. The media surrounded him, started recording him, and a few journalists even asked questions. 

Ravi Kishan grilled over MDR Charges? 

One of the reporters started the conversation with a taunt, saying that Modi celebrated his Deepawali in advance as his fans burned diyas. Later, the reporter asked how the public will survive if UPI charges are implemented, which will ultimately fall on consumers.

Ravi Kishan defends Modi sarkar 

The reporter emphasized how the consumer will pay if there are MDR charges. Ravi, in his jovial manner, replied, "Card se hohil aur kaise." The journalist further asked that the common man will suffer due to charges. Ravi went on to say, "Nahi-nahi sab badiya hohil." When the reporter tried to counter him, Ravi said, "Sabhi virodhi wala hisaab-kitaab hum kal dayi, aaj hum positive baatein karenge." Ravi chose to skip answering burning questions and continue praising Modi. 

Watch the viral video

Furious netizens slam Ravi Kishan 

As expected, the video of Ravi Kishan went viral in no time, and netizens brutally criticise him for goofing around and not being serious about genuine problems. A netizen wrote, "Gazab bakloli hai bhai." Another netizen wrote, "Uneducated idiots running India should be kicked out like Britishers." One of the netizens wrote, "kitna bada besharam hai. Isse kuch nahi pata."

Also read: Viral video: Sudesh Berry says 'mere desh ko bacha lo' to PM Narendra Modi, prays '140 crore logo ke 10 minute aapko mil jaye', netizens blast him

On the work front, Ravi Kishan is active in films, web series, and politics. However, this year, he's been seen more inclined towards acting. His last on-screen appearance was in Mirzapur: The Movie.

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