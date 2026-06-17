Viral video: Ravi Kishan gets brutally trolled for doing Yoga with 'mooh mein gutka', netizens say 'yeh andh-bhakt karta hai'

Ravi Kishan has become meme material. Whatever he does, do attract trolls. His latest video practising yoga has attracted netizens in the wrong way

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is among the busiest actors, appearing in almost every Hindi film. Apart from his valuable contribution on the big screen. It's his off-screen shenanigans that make headlines and often attract trolls as well. On Tuesday, ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21), Ravi participated in yoga sessions at different venues in Gorakhpur. Ravi was captured practising yoga asanas, but throughout the session, he was seen chewing something. Netizens noticed, and they're having a field day on the viral video.

Netizens are sure Ravi Kishan is chewing tobacco

On X, several netizens dropped their funniest reaction to Ravi's yoga asanas. A netizen wrote, "Yoga karna kise kehte hain. Inse sikhiye yah abhineta matra hi hai kam. Rail nikalwana aur photoshoot karna hai. Yoga kiya ya nahin kiya kisse kya pata." Another netizen wrote, "Kyu bhai bas body ka yog jaroori hai, mooh ka nahi? Waise tum kaise karte ho mooh ka yog." One of the netizens defended Ravi and wrote, "Ajwain, elaichi, laung, these too are chewed, but it ain't necessary to chew gutkha like you." An internet user wrote, "1000 ghatia log mara hoga, tab yeh sala paida hua hoga Ravi Kishan."

Watch the viral video

About Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan is regarded as the actor who rebuilt Bhojpuri cinema. He started his acting journey in Bollywood. But after several minor roles and failed attempts, he moved to regional cinema and resurrected the Bhojpuri film industry. He starred and later produced some of the biggest blockbusters of Bhojpuri, giving it a new lease for future generations. In the last few years, he's been equally active in Bollywood as well. Laapataa Ladies, Mamla Legal Hai, Peddi, Maa Behen are some of his recent projects. He will soon be seen playing the main antogonist in Dhamaal 4. The movie will be released in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also read: Viral video: Ravi Kishan admits his Bhojpuri Dhurandhar became popular after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster: 'Woh film ke producer crorepati ban gaye'