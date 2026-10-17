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Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react

Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India?

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Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react

Ravi predicted that Rahul Gandhi will become the future Prime Minister of India, but also hinted that the BJP will remain in power till 2047.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 09:30 AM IST

Viral video: Ravi Kishan declares Rahul Gandhi as future PM of India? Mocks Congress leader's protest, calls him 'kohnibaaz pradhaan mantri ', netizens react
Ravi Kishan, Rahul Gandhi (Image source: Screengrab, Instagram)
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Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is back with another banger. Nowadays, whenever he appears on the internet, expect something viral from him. Recently, he was spotted outside the airport. He also interacted with a few media portals, sharing his thoughts on the current scenario of the country. In the brief interaction, surprisingly, Ravi predicted that Rahul Gandhi will become the future PM of India, but at present, the people are miffed with him and his initiative of a massive protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. In a way, Ravi also hinted that the BJP will stay in power till 2047. The new statement from Ravi left netizens amused, and they're trolling him brutally. 

What did Ravi Kishan say about Rahul Gandhi?

In the viral video, Ravi is seen criticising Rahul for allegedly pushing his own party member with an elbow during the protest, calling him 'kohnibaaz pradhan mantri'. He said, "Desh ki janta pratarit ho chuki hai, Rahul Gandhi ji ke iss movement se. Kitna dukad hai ki apne karyakartaon ko woh kohni maar rahe hai." Ravi further surprised the internet by predicting that Rahul will become the future Prime Minister of India. He added, "Pradhan mantri banne ja rahe hain aap, aur aise kohni maar rahe ho apne karyakartaon ko toh aap desh ko kitna kohni maaroge jab aap pradhan mantri ban jaoge." 

Watch the viral video

Ravi hinted BJP will remain in power till 2047? 

The Laapataa Ladies actor subtly hinted that Narendra Modi's BJP will remain in power till 2047. He added, "Kabhi jeevan mein... 2027 ke baad, Mahadev chahe, kabhi bane, toh desh ko kitna kohni maarenge aap? Toh yeh kohnibaaz pradhan mantri ke jo sapne hain, uski kohni se desh darr gaya hai, ki woh aayega, toh hume kitna kohni maarega. Arey Ram. Humne pheli baar aise kohni baaz neta ko dekha. Aisa koi karta hai kya? Aur yeh pradhan mantri ka sapna dekh rahe hai."

Also read: Jailer 2 box office collection Day 2: After strong opening, Rajinikanth's film suffers big drop on Friday, yet crosses Rs 200 crore

 

Netizens lose cool on Ravi Kishan

The video went viral in no time, leading to massive trolling of Ravi Kishan. A netizen wrote, "Accha to 2047 tak inka fixed hain match." Another netizen wrote, "The way he's got a whole press conference set up like he's about to drop an album, but he's just talking nonsense into the mic." One of the netizens wrote, "He is the OG 'unserious' phenotype that today's Gen Z loves. Cracked the code to appeal to today's youth." An internet user wrote, "Isko Bollywood me admission do."

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