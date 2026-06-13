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Viral video: Ravi Kishan admits his Bhojpuri Dhurandhar became popular after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster: 'Woh film ke producer crorepati ban gaye'

Ravi Kishan has finally opened up about his Bhojpuri Dhurandhar and how it boomed after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster released in cinemas.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ravi Kishan admits his Bhojpuri Dhurandhar became popular after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster: 'Woh film ke producer crorepati ban gaye'
Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (Image source: IMDb)
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Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has finally opened up about his decade-old Bhojpuri film Dhurandhar, that become popular after the release of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar. For the unversed, the Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar duology is the biggest blockbuster franchise of Indian cinema, grossing over Rs 3000 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar mania had become a nationwide phenomenon, and even Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri film benefited. 

Ravi Kishan on how Dhurandhar's success benefited his film

Recently, Ravi Kishan was spotted attending the trailer launch of Dhamaal 4, along with the cast and crew. During the press conference, Ravi admitted that Ranveer's Dhurandhar had actually helped his Dhurandhar producer and became a millionaire. He said, "Maine ek film ki thi Dhurandhar, aur film aisi zone ki thi, jo abhi aayi. Lekin woh Bhojpuri mein thi, unka chota budget tha. Ab achanak usko dekhne ke chakkar mein, meri wali Dhurandhar ko jam ke dekhi. So thank you so much. Ussi bahane, uske producer, jiske paas bhi rights the, suddenly crorepati ban gaye (I had done a film called Dhurandhar—a movie belonging to the same genre as the one that recently came out. However, it was a Bhojpuri film made on a small budget. Now, suddenly, because people were looking for that other film, they ended up watching my Dhurandhar extensively. So, thank you so much. The producer—or whoever held the rights—suddenly became a multi-millionaire)."

Netizens found out Ranveer's Dhurandhar was a copy of Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar? 

Before Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit cinemas, netizens found out that the climax sequence of Ranveer's Dhurandhar is quite similar to Ravi Kishan's Dhurandhar. The comparison clips went viral, and the resemblances surprised netizens. Both parts in Dhurandhar franchise are among the highest-grossing films of India. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Also read: This small-budget Rs 10 crore film earned Rs 1000 crore, ended Dhurandhar The Revenge wave in India, is directed by a YouTuber

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