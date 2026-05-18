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Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna abuses on camera, says THIS to Kriti Sanon, netizens react

Team Cocktail 2 held a promotional event with the primary cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. While addressing the media, Rashmika went too candid and abused on camera.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna abuses on camera, says THIS to Kriti Sanon, netizens react
Rashmika Mandanna with Kriti Sanon (Image source: Twitter)
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An actor cannot stick to the script every time. To err is human, and this is what Rashmika Mandanna recently realised. On Sunday, the newly married actress, along with her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, came together to promote their upcoming film Cocktail 2. The team unveiled the music album in the presence of the media. After the main event, the actors took the centre stage, and they interacted, giving juicy content to the present media. Amid the conversation, Rashmika said something that went on to become an embarrassing moment for herself, leaving Kriti and Shahid, along with the other attendees, in splits. 

What did Rashmika Mandanna say to Kriti Sanon? 

Rashmika was in all awe of Kriti, and she went on to praise her. However, she went overboard and abused on camera. The Chhaava actress said, "You look hot, that world knows. And you're f**king hot." Rashmika soon realised, she apologised and jokingly asked the media to censor it. 

How netizens reacted to Rashmika's F-bomb moment

The video went viral in no time, and netizens reacted. However, a majority of internet users supported her. "Celebs use that word a 100 times in Koffee with Karan. Why people are reacting as if they've heard this word the first time in their fcking lives." Another netizen wrote, "Looks like Rashmika got a little too candid there." One of the netizens wrote, "They both look below average, Rashmika looks like a bodybuilder, and Kriti has a boxer's face, her nose especially." One of the netizens wrote, "Kya keh gayi kuch samjh to aaya nahi." 

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is the spiritual successor of the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail proved to be a clutter-breaker for Deepika, putting her back in the A-game, after a series of duds. Cocktail 2 will be released in cinemas on June 19, 2026.  

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