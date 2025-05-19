Fans were thrilled to see Rasha Thadani recreate the same grace her mother Raveena Tandon showed in Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, recently stole the spotlight at her first award show with a stunning dance performance. After making her Bollywood debut with Azaad, she wowed fans again by dancing to Uyi Amma, Hungama Ho Gaya, Ek Do Teen, and even recreated her mother’s iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a yellow saree, leaving the internet in awe.

Fans were thrilled to see Rasha Thadani recreate the same grace her mother Raveena Tandon showed in the 1994 classic. One fan wrote, “Rasha has real talent. She’s not just a nepo kid, she has what it takes to be a successful heroine.” Another added, “She’ll make her amma so proud… she’s the next big thing for sure.”

One comment read, “It's like Raveena on stage,” while another fan gushed, “Mini Raveena rocked @rashathadani.” But Rasha wasn’t the only one who wowed the audience at the award show, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also lit up the stage with a stunning performance that had the crowd cheering.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, who took the internet by storm with her debut film Azaad, especially for her viral dance moves on Uyi Amma, recently opened up about the close bond she shares with ex-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Rasha Thadani made a candid confession about how she met Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time, sharing that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are like her godparents, and are currently the ‘closest’ people to her.

Recalling her first meeting with Tamannaah, Rasha told Filmfare, "This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took."

Rasha Thadani further revealed that they bonded so fast that now she cannot imagine what she would do without Tamannaah. "Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents," she said.