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Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'

Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid high-stakes ceasefire talks in Pakistan

White House rejects claim of releasing Iran’s frozen funds amid talks in Pakista

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore for Ranveer Singh film: 'Jitna paisa mila, sab khatam ho gaya'

Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha dismisses reports of being paid Rs 1 crore

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Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'

Praising Ranveer Singh, wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti wrote, "Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star. This moment will stay with me forever."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he meets wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti, fans say 'Dhurandhar in real life also'
Ranveer Singh with Bhima Khunti
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Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has won hearts after meeting wheelchair cricketer Bhima Khunti. Ranveer was on his way to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's birthday celebration in Gujarat when he met Bhima at the Jamnagar airport. The Gully Boy actor, dressed in a stylish white kurta-pyjama with glasses, greeted Khunti warmly, shook hands with him, sat down for a brief chat, and also gave him an autograph before heading for his flight.

Bhima Khunti praised Ranveer Singh's 'simplicity, humility, respect'

Bhima later took to his Instagram to share a video of their meeting and also praised Ranveer's "simplicity, humility, and respect" in a heartfelt note. Sharing how special it was to meet the actor, he wrote, "With Dhurandhar @ranveersingh Sometimes, life gives you moments you'll never forget... Today was one of those days."

"Got the chance to meet Ranveer Singh I've met many people in my life, but the simplicity, humility, and respect I experienced today was truly something special. Being a superstar is one thing, but being a genuinely good human being is what makes you a real star. This moment will stay with me forever," he added.

Watch viral video

Fans hail Ranveer Singh for his kind gesture

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section to react to the post and also praised Ranveer for his kind gesture. One user wrote, "This proves Ranveer is Dhurandhar in real life also", while another added, "Some years back he had said APNA TIME AYEGA. Iska time aagaya. Dhurandhar rocks. Dhurandhar roars. Dhurandhar conquered."

Apart from Ranveer, Aditya Dhar's explosive two-part spy thriller, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The two films have collectively amassed close to Rs 3000 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 1800 crore net in India.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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