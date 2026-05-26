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Viral video: Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple amid Don 3 controversy after Karnataka HC order; watch

Ranveer Singh visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka following a Karnataka High Court directive linked to the Kantara row, even as he continues to face controversy around Don 3.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 26, 2026, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Viral video: Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari Temple amid Don 3 controversy after Karnataka HC order; watch
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Actor Ranveer Singh visited the renowned Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka on Tuesday (May 26), where he performed prayers and spent time with temple priests.

 bcv  Several videos from the visit have surfaced online, showing the actor sitting on the temple premises during rituals and later posing for photographs. He was seen in traditional attire and appeared composed throughout the visit.

The visit was not entirely voluntary. It comes after the Karnataka High Court recently directed the actor to visit the temple in connection with a case linked to the Kantara controversy. The FIR against Ranveer was earlier quashed after he tendered an unconditional apology over allegations of mimicking a scene that reportedly hurt religious sentiments. The court had instructed him to complete the temple visit within a fixed timeframe, which he has now complied with.

Before reaching Mysuru, Ranveer was spotted at Mumbai Airport early in the day. He kept a low profile with a mask and sunglasses, despite being dressed stylishly in a white kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket.

Controversy update:
The actor is currently facing added pressure due to the ongoing Don 3 dispute involving filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The situation escalated after differences over his reported exit from Don 3, which led to complaints being filed with industry bodies. Following this, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against him, further deepening the controversy around the project and the actor’s professional standing.

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