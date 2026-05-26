Viral video: Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport after FWICE ban, covers face with mask

Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive linked to the Don 3 controversy.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, just hours after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against him over the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The actor kept a low profile during his appearance, covering his face with a mask and sunglasses.

Despite the situation, Ranveer appeared composed and was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket as he walked through the airport under tight security.

The action by FWICE reportedly came after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint regarding Ranveer’s exit from the much-anticipated film Don 3. The federation claimed that the actor did not respond to multiple notices before the directive was issued.

Reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment had already invested heavily in the project before the casting change, leading to concerns about financial losses and delays.

In an official statement released through his spokesperson, Ranveer Singh said he has maintained silence throughout the controversy out of respect for the industry and believes such matters should be handled privately. The statement also added that he continues to hold goodwill for everyone involved and remains focused on his professional commitments.

The spokesperson further clarified that the actor has chosen “restraint and dignity” in responding to the ongoing situation and will continue to avoid public comments on the matter.

Meanwhile, the controversy has emerged at a time when Ranveer Singh is enjoying strong box office success with his recent blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise.