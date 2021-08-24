Viral video: Ranveer Singh performs to 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' for Deepika Padukone at mom Anju Bhavnani's birthday bash

There's no denying that Ranveer Singh is a performer. The actor never misses an opportunity to showcase his dancing skills and extrovert personality. So, when on Sunday, Ranveer accompanied with wife-actress Deepika Padukone attended the former's mother Anju Bhavnani's birthday bash, the doting son couldn't help but light up the party with scintillating performances to some of Bollywood dance numbers including his own hit tracks.

A day later, videos of Ranveer letting his hair down at mother Anju Bhavanani's birthday party have surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen putting up a rather cheeky dance performance for wife Deepika, dancing to his hit song 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' from Befikre clad in a vest and ripped denim.

In another video, the 'Bajirao Mastani'a ctor is seen matching steps with his dad to 'Khalibali' from 'Padmaavat' and 'Dil Chori' from Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' with his mom.

Take a look at the videos here:

On Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika were photographed making their way to a Mumbai-based hotel for the 'Befikre' actor's mother birthday bash. Before entering the venue, Ranveer his mother and Deepika all posed for the shutterbugs where the paps sang 'Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye' for Anju and Ranveer joined them.

As for their fashion choices, Deepika Padukone set major goals looking impeccable in a ruffled red top and black leather leggings. Ranveer was snapped in ripped jeans and a denim jacket.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in the Kabir Khan directed sports drama, '83'. Additionally, Ranveer has 'Cirkus' and Deepika has Shakun Batra's next lined up too.