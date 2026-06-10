Viral video: 'Ranveer Singh ka koi kasoor nahi hai': Ammy Virk takes strong stand for 'brother' in Don 3 legal dispute, says 'nahi denge paise'

Ammy Virk has openly supported Ranveer Singh and advised not to pay 45 crore damages to Don 3 makers.

Actor Ammy Virk has made a strong statement in support of Ranveer Singh and mocked the legal proceedings of Don 3. For the unversed, Ammy has worked with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. The actors are fond of each other, and the Punjabi star considers him his brother. As the Don 3 controversy has still not ended, leaving the fate of Singh with Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani in limbo, Ammy has made it clear that no matter what, he will be there to stand by Ranveer. In a recent conversation with Connect One Canada, Ammy was asked to share his views on the controversy related to Ranveer Singh's Don 3. Ammy admitted that although he isn't fully aware of the situation, he believes such legal proceedings can't harm Ranveer's goodwill.

Ammy asks Don 3 makers 'Why didn't you make Don 3 before Dhurandhar happened?'

In the conversation, Ammy asked a genuine question, "Before Dhurandhar, when his films were flopping, why didn't they start Don 3 then?" The Nikka Zaildar actor further added, "Now, after his Dhurandhar has worked, so they want him to pay." Standing in support of his brother, Ammy further said in Punjabi, "Main toh apne bhai ke saath khada hoon. Mujhe toh abhi bhi nahi pata ki ladai kya hai. Par mujhe itna pata hai ki mera bhai sahi hai. Jab uski filmein flop ho rahi thi, tab kar dete Don 3 start. Ab Dhurandhar chal gayi, toh unko chaiye ki Ranveer paise de. Nahi denge bhai, jo karna hai kar lo (I stand by my brother. I still don't even know what the dispute is about, but I do know that my brother is right. They could have started Don 3 back when his films were flopping. Now that Dhurandhar has become a hit, they want Ranveer to put up the money. He won't do it—do whatever you want)."

Watch the viral video of Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk: I stand by my brother Ranveer Singh. I feel that my brother Ranveer is right in this situation (Don3).



#RanveerSingh #ammyvirk pic.twitter.com/1Sy11fG3h6 June 9, 2026

Aise cases bahut dekhe hai: Ammy Virk

Ammy didn't hesitate to mock the legal case against Singh. The host added that Singh was reportedly ready to give Rs 10 crore for the alleged losses, but they refused. Ammy replied, "45 crore kaun dega yaar. Uska kasoor hi nahi nahi. Nahi dena bhai. Unko kaho ki case kar lo. Aise case 20-20 saal chalu rehte hai (Who’s going to pay 45 crores, man? It’s not even his fault. He's not paying. Go to court, file a case. We've seen such cases dragged on for 20 years)."

Also read: Viral video: Kangana Ranaut makes big statement on Ranveer Singh 'being banned' by FWICE: 'Jab aapki haisiyat badti hai, toh dushman badhte hai'

Even FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) took a stand against Ranveer for leaving Don 3 in doldrums, announcing a non-cooperation movement against him. However, weeks after the massive backlash, they withdrew the assumed ban on Singh.