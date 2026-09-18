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Viral video: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming second baby

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's recent visit holds added significance as they had also visited Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6 two years ago, just two days before they welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

Viral video: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of welcoming second baby
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple
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    On Friday, September 18, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings, marking a special moment as the couple prepares to welcome their second child together. In the viral videos shared on several paparazzi pages, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen arriving in colour-coordinated traditional ensembles. 

    The couple made a striking appearance at the temple in coordinated shades of purple and earthy tones. Deepika wore an intricately embellished traditional ensemble as she remained careful of keeping her baby bump guarded, while Ranveer complemented her in a rich purple kurta with white trousers. The couple were seen arriving hand-in-hand, with Ranveer protectively holding onto Deepika’s hand as they entered and later guiding her toward their car.

    Ranveer and Deepika visited Siddhivinayak Temple just before Dua's birth

    Also, their recent visit holds added significance as they had also visited the revered temple on September 6 two years ago, just two days before they welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. At that time, Deepika looked stunning in a green saree, while Ranveer wore a beige-coloured kurta pyjama set. On Diwali last year, the power couple revealed Dua's face for the first time on social media.

    Ranveer and Deepika's second maternity photoshoot

    Earlier this month, on the occasion of Dua's second birthday, Deepika and Ranveer shared a series of intimate black-and-white pictures from their second pregnancy photoshoot. Sharing the photos, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!", and tagged the Piku actress.

    Ranveer and Deepika's recent and upcoming films

    On the work front, Ranveer has delivered the two biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently busy shooting for his zombie film Pralay in Mumbai. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller King, that releases on December 24, 2026. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action extravaganza Raaka slated to hit theatres in 2027.

    READ | Gondhal beats Dhurandhar, Border 2, Hanuman Ansh, Peddi, Haq, Ikkis to become India's entry for Oscars 2027

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