Viral Video: Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026 - Watch

Rani Mukerji received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026, recognising her contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian film personality to receive an Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University in 2019.

Rani Mukerji was honoured with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, recognising her three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work. The honorary degree was conferred during a special ceremony at The Edge in Melbourne on August 14. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian film personality to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University in 2019.

Rani Mukerji gets emotional while accepting honour

Rani became emotional and was seen wiping away tears of joy as she received the honour. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured the actor fighting back tears while smiling during the ceremony.

Speaking about receiving the honorary degree, Rani Mukerji said, "Thank you, La Trobe University, for embracing not just an actor from India, but the power of Indian cinema itself. When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had no roadmap! I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I wasn’t trying to make history or become a symbol. For me, cinema is the language through which we understand people, celebrate them, and root for those who inspire us. Little did I know then that one day my films, the women I have portrayed and the characters I have championed would travel across continents and cultures, and connect so organically with all of you."

Rani Mukerji's three-decade career

One of Indian cinema's most acclaimed performers, Rani Mukerji has built an illustrious career spanning multiple genres and memorable characters. From her early films to critically acclaimed performances in Black, Hichki, Mardaani and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, the actor has consistently taken on complex and powerful roles, carving a distinctive niche in Hindi cinema.

Rani Mukerji to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Rani, who was last seen in Mardaani 3 earlier this year, is now gearing up to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated King. The action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

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