FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Alerted United States to Alleged Iranian Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump

Israel Alerted United States to Alleged Iranian Plots to Assassinate Donald Trump

Awarapan 2 X review: Fans call it 'worthy sequel with same emotions', agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'

Awarapan 2 X review: Fans agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'

NALSAR Row Backlash: Cockroach Janta Party Demands BCI Chairman's Resignation

NALSAR Row Backlash: Cockroach Janta Party Demands BCI Chairman's Resignation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral Video: Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026 - Watch

Rani Mukerji received an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026, recognising her contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian film personality to receive an Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University in 2019.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Viral Video: Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026 - Watch
Rani Mukerji receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rani Mukerji was honoured with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, recognising her three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work. The honorary degree was conferred during a special ceremony at The Edge in Melbourne on August 14. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian film personality to receive an Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University in 2019.

Rani Mukerji gets emotional while accepting honour

Rani became emotional and was seen wiping away tears of joy as she received the honour. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured the actor fighting back tears while smiling during the ceremony.

Speaking about receiving the honorary degree, Rani Mukerji said, "Thank you, La Trobe University, for embracing not just an actor from India, but the power of Indian cinema itself. When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had no roadmap! I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I wasn’t trying to make history or become a symbol. For me, cinema is the language through which we understand people, celebrate them, and root for those who inspire us. Little did I know then that one day my films, the women I have portrayed and the characters I have championed would travel across continents and cultures, and connect so organically with all of you."

Rani Mukerji's three-decade career

One of Indian cinema's most acclaimed performers, Rani Mukerji has built an illustrious career spanning multiple genres and memorable characters. From her early films to critically acclaimed performances in Black, Hichki, Mardaani and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, the actor has consistently taken on complex and powerful roles, carving a distinctive niche in Hindi cinema.

Rani Mukerji to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Rani, who was last seen in Mardaani 3 earlier this year, is now gearing up to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated King. The action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Awarapan 2 X review: Fans call it 'worthy sequel with same emotions', agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'
Awarapan 2 X review: Fans agree 'Aakha Bollywood ek tarf, Emraan Hashmi ek tarf'
Rajasthan Horror: Woman killed, body dumped near wild animal's den, accused held in Bihar after 7,000-Km chase
Rajasthan Horror: Woman killed, body dumped near wild animal's den
Viral Video: Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate at IFFM 2026 - Watch
Rani Mukerji breaks down in tears as she receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate
Rishika Singh bashes Yash over his nude scene in Toxic: 'Why did you have to drop your pants, why was Kiara Advani...'
Rishika Singh bashes Yash over his nude scene in Toxic
Vishwanath and Sons X review: Suriya-starrer is 'blockbuster, excellent emotional family entertainer', say netizens
Vishwanath and Sons X review: Suriya-starrer is 'blockbuster', say netizens
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement