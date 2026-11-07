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Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'

Amid the roaring response to Ramayana Part One, Ranbir Kapoor dropped a big bomb, calling this decade his last as an actor. The reveal left his fans worried.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: File photo)
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Actor Ranbir Kapoor has silenced his haters with his performance in Ramayana Part One, but left fans worried with his latest statement, hinting at retirement as an actor. Amid the roaring response to Nitesh Tiwari's latest directorial with RK as Lord Rama, the superstar continues to promote the film internationally. In an interview with BBC Radio, Ranbir left Sai Pallavi and the host by saying that this is his last decade as an actor. 

Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting? 

In the interview, Ranbir opened up about his hectic career, working on projects one after another, and stated that this decade might be his last as an actor. He said, "I've always had one film out, and then I started working on the other film, but I guess it's my last decade as an actor, you know, like where I can...What I mean is where I can get to play these parts, you know." 

Here's the viral video

Ranbir Kapoor to turn to director? 

After making the big reveal, Sai and even the host exclaimed in disbelief, stating that he is just kidding and won't quit acting. Explaining his thoughts, Ranbir added, "The kind of roles I'm doing, yeah. Since we're talking about direction, I do want to, you know, kind of pivot towards that. I don't want to direct myself for sure."

When will Ranbir debut as director? 

Currently, Ranbir has Love and War, Ramayana Part Two, and Spirit in the pipeline. He will start working on his directorial once he completes the pending films. RK added, "I really want to get these films done and really get on floors with my directorial debut within two or three years, I hope."

Is Ranbir afraid of getting ignored by the audience? 

The host further asked him the reason why he's diverting in that direction. Does he fear that the audience might get bored of him? Ranbir replied, "I'm not looking at it from an audience's lens, trying to predict, okay, they might get bored of me, or I'm too old."

He continued, "I'm looking at it through my lens. If I stay inspired, if I'm getting good work, I would 100% do it. I would always pursue that because there's no better feeling than being inspired. That's a luxury, actually, nowadays, to be inspired." Ranbir concluded that direction is his passion, and he always wanted to tell a story. "Finally, I have a story, and I hope I can create it and then make it," Ranbir concluded.

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